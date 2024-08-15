It really doesn't get any simpler than sauteing when it comes to cooking spinach. Just 10 minutes in the kitchen with a few pantry staples and you've got a scrumptious plate of veggies to dig into. It requires nothing more than salt, pepper, lemon juice, and a few drops of oil. Popular cooking oils like olive and vegetable oil are undoubtedly necessary, but those are not the only varieties that come in handy. When you want to take things up a notch without altering the whole flavor profile, sesame oil (which you can easily make at home with just two ingredients) is the subtle addition we recommend. Just a splash is enough to kickstart the flavor wonder.

A long-time essential ingredient in countless Asian dishes, sesame oil is not to be underestimated. Its robustly nutty notes are a phenomenal flavor enhancer, perfect for adding depth to the spinach's savory, earthy taste. Entangled in that richness is the leafy green's sweet hints, which fares incredibly well with sesame oil's umami-laden flavor profile. Not stopping there, sesame oil, or more specifically the toasted variety, also comes with a toasty fragrance that exudes a comforting warmth. As the spinach absorbs the oil's essence, the dish not only takes on layers of flavor but also a homey comforting feel that delights the senses with each forkful.