A Slice Of Cheese Will Instantly Upgrade Basic Cooked Veggies

Whether you struggle with picky eaters or are tired of the same boring steamed vegetable regimen, a slice of cheese will instantly upgrade basic cooked veggies. You can incorporate a slice of cheese onto any vegetable you have in mind, using any cooking method. Cheese will melt onto hot veggies, delivering a creamy, savory, and salty upgrade to a wide range of vegetal flavors, not to mention caramelized, toasted, or charred notes. Furthermore, a gooey melted cheese coating is an extravagant textural contrast to fibrous or crispy roast veggies and a luxurious enhancement to tender steamed or boiled veggies.

For steamed or sautéed vegetables, you can place a slice or two of cheese over vegetables after they're finished cooking. You can add the cheese while the vegetables have just reached al dente, covering the pot or saucepan to let the residual steam finish cooking the vegetables while melting the cheese. The same applies to boiled vegetables; once you drain the vegetables, you can place them back in the pot or a covered serving dish, top with cheese, and cover for a few minutes until melted.

For both roasted and grilled vegetables, you'll place cheese over the veggies at the tail end of their cooking processes. You'll take roasted vegetables out of the oven, add sliced cheese, then return them to the oven for two or three more minutes. For grilled vegetables, you'll add a slice of cheese over the vegetable, then close the grill for two minutes until melted.