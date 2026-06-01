The Popular Dish That Vanished From LongHorn Steakhouse Menus
LongHorn Steakhouse has a stellar list of the classic steak entrées, but prime rib was a fan favorite that vanished from the menu unexpectedly around five years ago. "We understand many guests loved our prime rib," LongHorn Steakhouse customer service wrote on Yelp. "We've also heard from some guests who want us to keep our menu new and exciting, which means we sometimes remove an item to make room for a new favorite. These changes are meant to enhance the menu." While this is certainly a diplomatic and logical explanation, in reality, this was ultimately a financial decision.
According to former LongHorn Steakhouse employee and current Tasting Table staff member, Emilee Unterkoefler, LongHorn Steakhouse removed the prime rib from the menu during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the rising costs of beef. The chain's mistrust in the abilities of employees to carve out cost-effective portions was another factor. "I hate to say it," Unterkoefler added, "but the chances of ever enjoying that steak at Longhorn again are slim to none."
Customers have since expressed disappointment and outrage at the prime rib's absence on the menu. "Best prime rib I've had," one Facebook user wrote. "My husband and I went often for this. Please bring the prime rib back." Another customer asserted that the prime rib was "what separated [LongHorn] from everyone else." To that effect, some thought that without the prime rib as a standout favorite, LongHorn was like any other steakhouse chain. "We aren't planning on bringing it back," the chain replied to users, "but we've got lots of other reasons to visit."
What to get at LongHorn Steakhouse and where to get prime rib
While nixing the prime rib from the menu had many customers up in arms, LongHorn Steakhouse really does have other reasons for you to visit. If you're craving red meat, the best cut of steak to order at LongHorn Steakhouse is the ribeye. As it turns out, a ribeye's fatty, well-marbled and rich profile is as close as you can get to prime rib as it is cut from the same part as prime rib. We also found plenty of menu items that aren't steak to enjoy at LongHorn Steakhouse, from the cheddar stuffed mushroom appetizers to a delicious steakhouse-tier hamburger.
If your heart is set on prime rib, however, you can check out our list of the hands-down best restaurants for prime rib in every state. Of course, many prime rib offerings will be at a much higher price point than the former LongHorn Steakhouse Prime Rib, but you can still find a budget prime rib at Texas Roadhouse. And the best way to get the most delicious slice of prime rib at Texas Roadhouse is to request the first cut or end piece that's less rare than the middle slices. More importantly, the end cut has the most crust that contains all the rich, delicious, textured bark.
Of course, you can always skip a steakhouse altogether and make your own prime rib at home. It's a bit more work, but using our many prime rib preparation and cooking tips to guide you, you'll be there in no time.