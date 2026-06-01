The Popular Dish That Vanished From LongHorn Steakhouse Menus

LongHorn Steakhouse has a stellar list of the classic steak entrées, but prime rib was a fan favorite that vanished from the menu unexpectedly around five years ago. "We understand many guests loved our prime rib," LongHorn Steakhouse customer service wrote on Yelp. "We've also heard from some guests who want us to keep our menu new and exciting, which means we sometimes remove an item to make room for a new favorite. These changes are meant to enhance the menu." While this is certainly a diplomatic and logical explanation, in reality, this was ultimately a financial decision.

According to former LongHorn Steakhouse employee and current Tasting Table staff member, Emilee Unterkoefler, LongHorn Steakhouse removed the prime rib from the menu during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the rising costs of beef. The chain's mistrust in the abilities of employees to carve out cost-effective portions was another factor. "I hate to say it," Unterkoefler added, "but the chances of ever enjoying that steak at Longhorn again are slim to none."

Customers have since expressed disappointment and outrage at the prime rib's absence on the menu. "Best prime rib I've had," one Facebook user wrote. "My husband and I went often for this. Please bring the prime rib back." Another customer asserted that the prime rib was "what separated [LongHorn] from everyone else." To that effect, some thought that without the prime rib as a standout favorite, LongHorn was like any other steakhouse chain. "We aren't planning on bringing it back," the chain replied to users, "but we've got lots of other reasons to visit."