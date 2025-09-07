LongHorn Steakhouse's Best Selling Steak Isn't Filet Mignon Or New York Strip

To understand the popularity of LongHorn's ribeye, we must first examine what a ribeye steak is and how it differs from other cuts of steak. Ribeye steaks are pulled from the rib of a cow (hence their name) and are beloved for their tender and juicy nature. It's more fatty than other cuts like the New York strip, giving it a rich fat marbling on the interior and making it hard to ruin by overcooking. This makes it one of the most popular cuts even outside of LongHorn Steakhouse, and its taste is hard to beat.

While LongHorn's ribeye is over $10 more than its cheapest steak (the sirloin, which goes for $16.79 in the Cincinnati area), its premium nature and delicious taste mean that many people find it worth the splurge. Also, LongHorn's ribeye is not all that expensive. If you do the math, it costs about $36.65 per pound, while Walmart sells a ribeye for about $15.97 per pound. Factor in the cost of two sides and paying the staff, and you'll find that the upcharge is not too egregious.

In addition, when you're already splurging on eating out, many people will go ahead and spend the extra money for a tastier meal. It's not the most expensive steak on the menu, and customers may find the price more reasonable when comparing it to the chain's $36.29 Porterhouse.