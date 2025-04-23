5 Steaks From LongHorn Steakhouse, Taste Tested And Ranked

LongHorn Steakhouse, which opened its first location in Atlanta in the 1980s, is well known for its steak cuts. It expanded to more than 135 locations across the U.S. over the next 15 years. Now, it has more than 500 locations nationwide, including in Puerto Rico. Though there are a number of steakhouse chains in the U.S., LongHorn holds its own by providing fresh cuts of steak, seasoned and cooked to perfection by trained and experienced grill masters. There's even an annual competition for existing grill masters to become the reigning LongHorn Steakhouse Steak Master. That's some serious grilling.

LongHorn Steakhouse offers several signature steaks, either served flame-grilled or top-seared, including filet, bone-in ribeye, sirloin, boneless ribeye, New York strip, T-bone, and porterhouse. I taste-tested several of its options to see which one was the best. Some might argue that it's not fair to compare ribeyes to filets or strips to sirloin, since each cut has its own strengths and drawbacks. So, for each cut, I paid attention to its appearance, how well it sliced, its tenderness and resulting chew, juiciness, the quality of the meat, and its overall seasoning and taste. Every cut was good, but admittedly, I was surprised by which one wowed me the most.