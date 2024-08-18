15 Things Steak Enthusiasts Should Know About LongHorn Steakhouse

The name LongHorn Steakhouse conjures up images of vast expanses of cattle fields, possibly surrounded by ranches and gates topped with steer skulls with protruding horns. But LongHorn Steakhouse, for all its Texas bluster, was in fact founded in 1981 in Atlanta, Georgia — which has a whole different type of vibe. But maybe that's the point. While some Texans take their unique Western style for granted, outsiders might look westward and see the potential to build a business around it.

In fact, founder George McKerrow Jr. later told Rough Draft Atlanta, "If you go back to 1980, you had a fascination with country music and the Western motif." Amid the popularity of family steakhouse chains and the movie "Urban Cowboy," McKerrow himself was admittedly a fan of Texas-style "honky-tonk saloons" and wanted to recreate something similar. He explained to Atlanta Business Chronicle, "Our original concept was very simple, and my vision was to capitalize on the evolving style of people's dining preferences."

With diners perhaps attracted by a similarly romantic idea of the West, LongHorn Steakhouse has since been going strong — although that famous steer head that conjures those images of Western glory didn't show up in the restaurant's signage until 1996. Nowadays, these restaurants tend to be most popular on the East Coast, with Florida alone playing host to upwards of 70 restaurants. Even New Jersey, with a much smaller population, has 17 of them, as of this writing.