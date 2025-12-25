Order Texas Roadhouse's Prime Rib Like This For Better Taste

One thing you should know about Texas Roadhouse is that the steaks are never frozen and aged to maximize flavor. In the case of the prime rib, Texas Roadhouse marinates it for 24 hours to render the juiciest and most flavorful slice of beef, carved to order. Still, the prime rib didn't fare well in our ranking of Texas Roadhouse steaks because we thought it lacked the flavor and textural contrast of a seared cut like ribeye or porterhouse. But don't discount the chain's prime rib offerings just yet. We spoke to Kent Rollins, host of Outdoor Channel's "Cast Iron Cowboy," who gave us an ordering hack for the tastiest slice of prime rib.

An important fact about Texas Roadhouse is that you can choose the steak you want cooked from the butcher section. While prime rib is already cooked and waiting to be sliced, you can still make special requests. According to Rollins, "Ask for the first cut because there is more seasoning on the end cap, and it brings out the most flavor." The first cut, or end cut, is leaner and closer to the hind portion of the cow. Not only is it famous for being more flavorful, but, says the expert, "it can be the slice that is cooked a little longer if you want a slice that's slightly less rare than the rest." Furthermore, the end piece supplies more crispy bark to contrast the tender and juicy interior.