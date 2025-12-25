Order Texas Roadhouse's Prime Rib Like This For Better Taste
One thing you should know about Texas Roadhouse is that the steaks are never frozen and aged to maximize flavor. In the case of the prime rib, Texas Roadhouse marinates it for 24 hours to render the juiciest and most flavorful slice of beef, carved to order. Still, the prime rib didn't fare well in our ranking of Texas Roadhouse steaks because we thought it lacked the flavor and textural contrast of a seared cut like ribeye or porterhouse. But don't discount the chain's prime rib offerings just yet. We spoke to Kent Rollins, host of Outdoor Channel's "Cast Iron Cowboy," who gave us an ordering hack for the tastiest slice of prime rib.
An important fact about Texas Roadhouse is that you can choose the steak you want cooked from the butcher section. While prime rib is already cooked and waiting to be sliced, you can still make special requests. According to Rollins, "Ask for the first cut because there is more seasoning on the end cap, and it brings out the most flavor." The first cut, or end cut, is leaner and closer to the hind portion of the cow. Not only is it famous for being more flavorful, but, says the expert, "it can be the slice that is cooked a little longer if you want a slice that's slightly less rare than the rest." Furthermore, the end piece supplies more crispy bark to contrast the tender and juicy interior.
More Texas Roadhouse hacks
According to former Texas Roadhouse employees online, you can request the end cut free of charge, as it is a smaller piece than the second cut. One Reddit user, an alleged former employee, stated, "You can also request 'end cut' if you love the bark like me, and a good Roadhouse sets these aside in the warmer assuming someone will request it." That said, if you want the first cut to be larger, you can also request more meat at an upcharge per ounce over the standard size. Of course, the end cut might not be available. So, if someone gets the jump on you, another free-of-charge customization is to ask the butcher to sear a slice of prime rib. This will cook it more if you find the cut too rare.
Customizations are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Texas Roadhouse menu hacks. For example, filling up on Texas Roadhouse's delicious rolls and cinnamon butter would be a mistake if you want to enjoy your dinner. But you can still get your roll fix by ordering a dozen dinner rolls online. You can pick them up on the way out and buy an 8-ounce tub of cinnamon butter to spread over them at home. Another important Texas Roadhouse rule that'll save you money is the early dine menu featuring discounted menu items. Texas Roadhouse also has a secret menu with major upgrades to regular menu items, like a cactus blossom smothered in pulled pork!