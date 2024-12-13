We Tasted And Ranked Every Texas Roadhouse Steak

From the moment Texas Roadhouse said "Howdy, y'all" to the chain restaurant biz in 1993, its mission has been clear: to deliver legendary, made-from-scratch food at a great value. Over the years, this commitment has become synonymous with one menu item in particular: the hand-cut steaks. Taking up a Texas-sized portion of the menu (around 44% of it to be exact), these steaks are the bread and butter of the dining experience at the chain — in addition to its famed bread and cinnamon butter, of course.

Aside from its comparative affordability, Texas Roadhouse also stands out in a stampede of other steakhouses because of its dedication to freshness and quality. At each of its over 600 U.S. locations, you'll find an in-house butcher or meat cutter at work behind the scenes ensuring that the steaks are cut daily and never frozen. The chain also partners with suppliers who adhere to rigorous animal handling standards established by the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) and the National Cattlemen's Beef Association's (NCBA) Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program. This means you're getting beef of the highest quality, handled with care from pasture to plate.

Bearing all this in mind, I recently set out to taste and rank every steak Texas Roadhouse offers, from filets and sirloins to ribeyes and T-bones. Though, I skipped the kabobs and Road Kill, as they don't really count as true steak cuts. At each beefy stop, I judged the protein based on its overall taste and considered other key factors — like marbling, tenderness, seasoning, char, and grill work. Let's find out if the chain is all hat and no cattle or if it has roped in a herd of prized cuts.

