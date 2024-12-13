We Tasted And Ranked Every Texas Roadhouse Steak
From the moment Texas Roadhouse said "Howdy, y'all" to the chain restaurant biz in 1993, its mission has been clear: to deliver legendary, made-from-scratch food at a great value. Over the years, this commitment has become synonymous with one menu item in particular: the hand-cut steaks. Taking up a Texas-sized portion of the menu (around 44% of it to be exact), these steaks are the bread and butter of the dining experience at the chain — in addition to its famed bread and cinnamon butter, of course.
Aside from its comparative affordability, Texas Roadhouse also stands out in a stampede of other steakhouses because of its dedication to freshness and quality. At each of its over 600 U.S. locations, you'll find an in-house butcher or meat cutter at work behind the scenes ensuring that the steaks are cut daily and never frozen. The chain also partners with suppliers who adhere to rigorous animal handling standards established by the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) and the National Cattlemen's Beef Association's (NCBA) Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program. This means you're getting beef of the highest quality, handled with care from pasture to plate.
Bearing all this in mind, I recently set out to taste and rank every steak Texas Roadhouse offers, from filets and sirloins to ribeyes and T-bones. Though, I skipped the kabobs and Road Kill, as they don't really count as true steak cuts. At each beefy stop, I judged the protein based on its overall taste and considered other key factors — like marbling, tenderness, seasoning, char, and grill work. Let's find out if the chain is all hat and no cattle or if it has roped in a herd of prized cuts.
8. Prime rib
Named after the rib primal section of the cow that it's sourced from, prime rib is a highly-revered cut and one that doesn't crop up often on chain steakhouse menus. Texas Roadhouse takes a whack at the slow-roasted beast though, and produces a picture-perfect pink slab that seizes the entire plate. Fat caps riddle its sides while a ramekin of au jus sits next to it, waiting for that first fork dunk or drizzle.
The prime rib, which is distinctly disparate from all the other steaks on the menu, seems to me like it's more of an acquired taste — and one I suppose I haven't quite saddled up to yet. In a case of slightly more sizzle than steak, the meat didn't live up to my sky-high expectations of wild tenderness and buttery finishes. The thick slice glides past a roast beef essence, reminding me instead of a juicy ham — not just because of its specific stop on the color wheel, but based on its flavor and texture too. Not to mention, this cut naturally does away with the char and seasoned exterior offered by most other steaks — a feature I couldn't help but yearn for as I sliced and chewed.
Cooked to a T and with quality clearly on its side, I still believe true prime rib enthusiasts will revel in this choice — and be prompted to drown anything and everything in its savory broth sidekick. But, I'm simply more inclined to dress my table with a filet, ribeye, or even sirloin — all the quintessential cuts I dream of.
7. Hand-cut sirloin
Meet the Roadhouse's valiant workhorse: the hand-cut sirloin. Available in 6, 8, 11, and 16-ounce portions, the hand-cut sirloin is one of the most popular and best-selling steaks at the chain — presumably picked most often for its affordability. Don't just write this one off the sirloin as a second-rate budget choice, though. It holds its own in terms of meaty satisfaction.
Even from the first prod of the knife, it was obvious this was a tougher, more fibrous cut that would require more elbow grease to saw through. Sliced from the top rump, it's also an innately leaner cut that flaunts a deeper, gamier flavor. However, it's still not a taste I would turn down. Grilled to a balmy medium rare, the steak is succulent overall — even with its sporadic pockets of chewiness. The outer crust also pulls it up by its bootstraps, elevating each bite with prominent notes of salt and garlic — an element that keeps you craving more and more until nothing more than a puddle of juices is left on the plate.
This truly is the meat and potatoes of steak cuts. It reverts back to basics in a no-fuss or frills kind of way. When it's handled with care — as Texas Roadhouse does — it makes for a rewarding meal. Would I elevate it above the vast tenderness of the following prime cuts? No. But, it's still impressive for being the most affordable steak on the menu.
6. New York strip
Texas Roadhouse presents its New York strip as a steak similar in style to the sirloin but with "extra tenderness." I can't say I disagree with this sentiment. It's long and skinny with attractive grill marks and a ribbon of blubber on one edge. So based on looks alone, it appears to be a quintessential strip steak that lures you in with its exceedingly juicy presence. In terms of consistency, its thickness isn't overwhelming. Despite the fact that it's flatter than the sirloin, it still is a larger slice of meat.
As was the case with the chain's sirloin, you'll need a sharp knife to work your way through the beef. The strip's demeanor is slightly less tough, though, landing smack dab in the middle of chewy and melt-in-your-mouth. The palate overall is bold and the restaurant perhaps went a bit overboard on the salt on the exterior. But the deep char provides a welcome taste, and I, for one, enjoyed the sporadic lumps of fat which added richness and a textural change of pace that the sirloin simply didn't offer.
Following the hand-cut sirloin, this is a great gateway steak that eases guests into the wonderful world of finer, more flavorful cuts. And, once again, Texas Roadhouse proved its grilling prowess with a just-as-ordered medium rare temperature.
5. Porterhouse T-bone
The porterhouse T-bone is a Frankenstein's monster kind of steak, born from a combination of both filet and strip. It's a sort of beefy rarity and also the most expensive cut on the Texas Roadhouse menu. Weighing in at 23 ounces, I knew it would be a sight to behold. But I still sat mouth agape as it was brought out, especially when I noticed it completely overtook the platter it was served on.
If we're being honest, the steak is really just a fancy porterhouse — the "T-bone" designation could likely be dropped from its title. The tenderloin side of the piece rivals the strip side and stands just as wide. The two offer their own distinct flavor profiles. This lack of cohesion is common with a steak of this magnitude and really with any bone-in cut, but the chain tackles the challenge well. Both halves slice like butter, even though one is more firm and beefier than its counterpart. In addition, the seasoned flavor that defines all of Texas Roadhouse's steaks takes the reins yet again and brings out the natural tang of the meat.
There could have been a higher degree of marbling and all-embracing freshness here. Something about it tastes more stagnant, and not as rich and juicy as other offerings. But, the main reason I have this behemoth hovering in the middle of the pack is its steep price. I think there are other options on the docket that are even more tender and gratifying — and you don't have to fork over an entire day's wages for them.
5. Filet medallions
Texas Roadhouse mixes things up a bit with its filet medallions — because why order just one slab of steak when you can have three petite nuggets instead? Each piece is about 3 ounces, for 9 ounces of total meat on the plate served over seasoned dirty rice for a Mexican flair. Although each filet is plump, I did worry that their smaller size would make them more susceptible to overcooking, which would result in a chewier texture. However, this was not at all the case.
At their core, the medallions boast a beautiful pinkish-red shade — the sign of a well-handled cut of meat. They were soft and tender, yet lean with surprisingly little fat. I would have preferred a higher volume of meat compared to the nearly 1-to-1 ratio of briny, garlicky encrustation to beefy interior, but that's just the nature of the medallions.
Still, the meat chunks are palatable — even with the omission of the peppercorn or portobello mushroom sauce meant to accompany them. Guests are typically allowed to pick between the two to dress this Texas Roadhouse steak. But, I ordered it sans sauce in order to assess the true flavor and integrity of the medallions — a decision which left me wondering how good they would be with a drizzle of either of these accompaniments.
3. Ft. Worth ribeye
The chain's take on a ribeye is decidedly Texan. It takes on the Fort Worth moniker and also comes in a larger-than-usual size. The smallest cut available is 12 ounces and it only goes up from there. When you also take into account its thick nature, you know you're going to get your money's worth when electing for this meaty menu item.
Ribeyes are well-respected and mouthwatering due to their ample marbling, and this Roadhouse rendition doesn't disappoint in that department. The boneless serving comes with fat trimmings both on its ends and snaked throughout. However, these fatty features don't trample the pure beef, rather the two work together seamlessly to create richness in every bite. A crisp char and balanced amount of salty, garlicky, and peppery seasoning around the entire perimeter adds to the experience. Meanwhile, the steak's center maintains its inviting dark pink status with a juicy and easy-to-gnaw-on texture.
Whether it's boneless or bone-in, the ribeye is considered a delicious delicacy at any steakhouse; it's often cited as the best kind of steak money can buy. In keeping with this sentiment, Texas Roadhouse does right by the distinguished cut, and you can't go wrong with any size option it offers on its steak-filled menu. That being said, I just happened to prefer the bone-in ever so slightly more.
2. Dallas filet
Continuing on our tour of Texas — and moving just a hair east — we have the Dallas filet, the restaurant's cheeky name for essentially a filet mignon. This petite cut is brought forth from the tenderloin area of the cow; it's only available in 6 or 8-ounce portions. However, don't let this deter you. The filet is small, yet mighty.
Despite its overall more compact size, the piece of grilled meat stands the tallest of all and promises endless taste and moisture — hinted at by the river of juices that gathered on the plate. At first, I was hooked and overwhelmed by the beef's uniformity and elite tenderness. Its flavorsome crisp and seasoned fringes are nothing compared to the rich butteriness that lies underneath. Texas Roadhouse wasn't exaggerating when it said it melts in your mouth. Toothsome through and through, the filet quickly made my list of top picks. If you aren't a fan of lots of fat and prefer a leaner yet still tender cut, then it should be at the top of your list as well.
In a true blind taste test, I don't think I would have been able to distinguish this filet from one twice its cost or one that was delivered by a tie-wearing waiter at a high-end restaurant. It's just another testament to Texas Roadhouse's commitment to both quality and affordability.
1. Bone-in ribeye
After the succulent pleasure that was the Ft. Worth ribeye, this bone-in iteration was destined for meaty greatness. It matches its sister steak in terms of taste and delectability, yet it took things an important step further. The cut came out fleshy and cushy even just to the touch, with its perfectly crisscrossed skin giving way to even the lightest of fork presses. Its smooth lacerations also impressed me; I think even a humble butter knife could have easily fulfilled the task of slicing the cut.
Shaped by its sizeable side bone and network of fat, this ribeye is laced with cavernous swoops of umami. The meat saddled up closest to the bone is granted an extra dose of juiciness and deep flavor, though that's not to take away from the rest. When dressed with the chain's salt blend, which brings out a full-bodied beef taste, there isn't a bad bite in the entire steak. In fact, each new forkful seems to eclipse the last.
The bone-in ribeye rings up as the second most expensive beef cut on the menu, right behind the porterhouse T-bone. But, it's absolutely worth the splurge, making its mark as a good-every-time, can't-be-beat kind of steak.
Methodology
Texas Roadhouse takes great pride in its plethora of hand-cut steaks, and it shows in nearly every sizzling bite. To rank its collection fairly, I embarked on a tasting tour of the chain's core cuts. I asked for each one to be cooked medium rare; in my opinion, it's the only way to experience the full flavor and tenderness of beef.
I began my evaluation starting with texture and judged how tender and effortless each steak was to cut and chew. I was certainly not averse to marbling, but I also took into account that this steak feature isn't everyone's kind of rodeo. From there, all that's left was flavor. Each steak started out with a tasty rind covered in an expert amalgamation of salt, garlic, pepper, and perhaps even onion powder. But, I looked even further to find that steak with a perfect mix of deep savory notes and a beefy essence that didn't venture into the gamey territory.
Ultimately, the bone-in ribeye emerged as my favorite, ticking all the boxes for texture, flavor, and charred perfection. However, that's not to say that there aren't other ace-high cuts on the lineup worthy of a place on your plate.