Do Texas Roadhouse Restaurants Exist Outside Of The US?
When craving a steak, Texas Roadhouse is the chain to pick. Each restaurant has its own respective butcher and the Porterhouse T-bone is the only meat not cut in-house. And, for those dining outside of the U.S., the good news is that you can visit venues in 12 other destinations. Texas Roadhouse has restaurants in Puerto Rico, China, the Philippines, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, and Guam. In total, there are more than 600 locations in the U.S. alone, with more than 30 additional premises in other countries around the globe. Let's just say you won't be stuck for choice.
Interestingly, though, the origin of Texas Roadhouse is not what we all thought. It was, in fact, not opened in Texas but in Clarkesville, Indiana. You'd be forgiven for assuming it was, as the founder, Kent Taylor, actually bought a PO box in Dallas, despite the fact his base was located several states away, to buy into the Texan image. With that in mind, it's not surprising that Taylor had multi-country visions for the chain.
Do the Texas Roadhouse menus vary?
Sisters, not twins, is probably the best description here. The staples remain mostly the same, but there might be some small variations. For instance, the U.S. menu shows a 12-ounce New York strip and grilled shrimp dish in its combos section, while the Mexican menu offers simpler options like sirloin, rib eye, or Dallas steak. There are some items you should always avoid ordering from Texas Roadhouse, like the aforementioned Porterhouse T-bone, simply because it isn't cut in-house. But, before you memorize the most popular Texas Roadhouse items, it's probably best to look at a location-specific menu. Otherwise, the meals you've learned about might not exactly match up.
One thing that does vary entirely per location is the interior design. Every restaurant has an original mural depicting the neighborhood and local culture. Before passing away in 2021, Kent Taylor personally approved each design. However, apart from that hurdle of official approval, each venue takes its own individualistic approach to its wall art. That's something to watch out for after placing your order.