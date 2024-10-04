Do Texas Roadhouse Restaurants Exist Outside Of The US?

When craving a steak, Texas Roadhouse is the chain to pick. Each restaurant has its own respective butcher and the Porterhouse T-bone is the only meat not cut in-house. And, for those dining outside of the U.S., the good news is that you can visit venues in 12 other destinations. Texas Roadhouse has restaurants in Puerto Rico, China, the Philippines, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, and Guam. In total, there are more than 600 locations in the U.S. alone, with more than 30 additional premises in other countries around the globe. Let's just say you won't be stuck for choice.

Interestingly, though, the origin of Texas Roadhouse is not what we all thought. It was, in fact, not opened in Texas but in Clarkesville, Indiana. You'd be forgiven for assuming it was, as the founder, Kent Taylor, actually bought a PO box in Dallas, despite the fact his base was located several states away, to buy into the Texan image. With that in mind, it's not surprising that Taylor had multi-country visions for the chain.