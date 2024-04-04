7 Items You Should Avoid Ordering From Texas Roadhouse

When you're absolutely ravenous at the end of a long day, pseudo steakhouses like Texas Roadhouse stand as a beacon of hope and hearty meals. Unlike other meat-focused chains, the 31-year-old joint has never hidden behind smoke and mirrors. Starting with the butcher case of meat that greets you at the entrance, the restaurant instead adopts a what you see is what you get approach when it comes to both its Southwest-style cuisine and its come-as-you-are atmosphere.

With peanut-littered floors, line-dancing staff, and colorful wall murals representing local communities, the restaurant never claims to be fancy. At the same time, makes it impossible to not feel at home. It must be that sweet Southern hospitality at work.

Named the fastest-growing restaurant brand in the world in 2023, it's evident that Texas Roadhouse's one-of-a-kind environment resonates with customers. Beyond that, it's also doing something right over yonder in the kitchen. From hand-cut steaks to Rattlesnake Bites, the chain has managed to lasso a handful of winning recipes; all served in Texas-sized portions. And don't get us started on the rolls dreams are made of accompanied by iconic dollops of honey cinnamon butter.

In the midst of tasty vittles, though, the chain was barking up the wrong tree when it cooked up a few of its "Legendary" menu items. Armed with firsthand experience — as well as information from both customer and employee reviews alike — I have organized a list of these Texas Roadhouse dishes better left in the dust.