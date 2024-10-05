The Reason Texas Roadhouse's Bread Tastes So Good
Baked from scratch daily, Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls have amassed a dedicated fan club over the years, and it is easy to see why. The sweet, pillowy pieces of warm bread can be slathered with the restaurant's whipped honey cinnamon butter and may require serious restraint to stop eating. Not only are these doughy mounds delicious, but they are served free once you sit down at a Texas Roadhouse dining table.
If you've ever tried making your own dinner rolls from scratch, however, you may experience a tinge of disappointment when they don't resemble the steakhouse chain's bread. You may feel that something is missing from your version, and perhaps that something is additional sugar. Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor knew he wanted his dinner rolls to lean on the sweeter side. It took various attempts and some experimentation with ratios of sugar and high-quality yeast before he finalized the recipe. Thanks to his dedicated efforts, we have mouth-watering, freshly-made rolls at Texas Roadhouse that are sweet enough to keep visitors asking for more.
Replicating the taste of sweet dinner rolls
When setting out to make a copycat recipe at home, incorporating a touch of sweetness with added sugar doesn't just activate the yeast in the recipe. It will also build that delectable quality that you find in a basket of fresh, fluffy Texas Roadhouse rolls. Of course, the bread won't be complete without a generous dollop of cinnamon honey butter. You can whip up your own and swipe as much or as little onto each piece of bread without fearing judgment from other dinner guests. For those who enjoy a lively palate, spiced honey butter can give the rolls a flavorful twist.
If you want to bite down on the rolls without having to bake or drive to a restaurant, you may be able to stock your freezer with Texas Roadhouse's frozen mini rolls, which are available at select Walmart stores. Simply plan and account for baking time so that the bread can be dished out and served warm straight out of the oven alongside your meal or as soon as hunger strikes. With a coat of sugary butter on top, these rolls could be easily mistaken for ones you've picked up from any Texas Roadhouse.