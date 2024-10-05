The Reason Texas Roadhouse's Bread Tastes So Good

Baked from scratch daily, Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls have amassed a dedicated fan club over the years, and it is easy to see why. The sweet, pillowy pieces of warm bread can be slathered with the restaurant's whipped honey cinnamon butter and may require serious restraint to stop eating. Not only are these doughy mounds delicious, but they are served free once you sit down at a Texas Roadhouse dining table.

If you've ever tried making your own dinner rolls from scratch, however, you may experience a tinge of disappointment when they don't resemble the steakhouse chain's bread. You may feel that something is missing from your version, and perhaps that something is additional sugar. Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor knew he wanted his dinner rolls to lean on the sweeter side. It took various attempts and some experimentation with ratios of sugar and high-quality yeast before he finalized the recipe. Thanks to his dedicated efforts, we have mouth-watering, freshly-made rolls at Texas Roadhouse that are sweet enough to keep visitors asking for more.