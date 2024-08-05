Our Favorite Texas Roadhouse Menu Item Is Always Made From Scratch
We've reviewed some of the most popular menu items at Texas Roadhouse and placed their freshly baked rolls squarely at the top of our list. The ranking is for good reason: With a moist, airy crumb and pillowy soft crust, these delicious rolls are buttered and brushed to golden perfection. Not only are these rolls delicious to taste, the smell of these rising in an oven can kick a sleepy palate into high gear. And they are baked fresh daily.
The rolls are supposedly inspired by a recipe made by Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor's grandmother. Since opening, Texas Roadhouse has remained committed to making these buns from scratch. Placed onto tables in a welcoming fashion, baskets of these golden rolls are served with a side of sweet cinnamon butter. Locations are known to crank out thousands of these pillowy rolls each day. When swim teams roll up to a restaurant and pack in over 100 rolls in a single sitting, it's no wonder in-house bakeries are kept busy.
The simple joys of freshly-baked bread
Though Texas Roadhouse bakers are tight-lipped about the exact recipe, sugar and high-quality yeast are among the list of ingredients. The restaurant doesn't add chemicals or preservatives, instead relying on flour, sugar, salt, eggs, butter, and honey to create the mouth-watering recipe.
Whether you're looking to sop up remnants of your meal or enjoy one last sweet bite lathered with whipped honey cinnamon butter, these buns are so irresistible that it's no wonder they are being sold in Walmart. Frozen mini rolls can help address late-night cravings for Texas Roadhouse rolls, but few experiences can rival biting into one of these buns fresh out of the oven. Diners at some of the restaurants might be limited to the number of rolls they can get at their table, but it is possible to order rolls online or via the app to take even more home. Just consider yourself warned. You may need to muster a certain amount of restraint once a warm batch of Texas Roadhouse rolls enters the scene.