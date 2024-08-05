Our Favorite Texas Roadhouse Menu Item Is Always Made From Scratch

We've reviewed some of the most popular menu items at Texas Roadhouse and placed their freshly baked rolls squarely at the top of our list. The ranking is for good reason: With a moist, airy crumb and pillowy soft crust, these delicious rolls are buttered and brushed to golden perfection. Not only are these rolls delicious to taste, the smell of these rising in an oven can kick a sleepy palate into high gear. And they are baked fresh daily.

The rolls are supposedly inspired by a recipe made by Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor's grandmother. Since opening, Texas Roadhouse has remained committed to making these buns from scratch. Placed onto tables in a welcoming fashion, baskets of these golden rolls are served with a side of sweet cinnamon butter. Locations are known to crank out thousands of these pillowy rolls each day. When swim teams roll up to a restaurant and pack in over 100 rolls in a single sitting, it's no wonder in-house bakeries are kept busy.