Texas Roadhouse's Frozen Mini Rolls Bring The Famed Side To Your Kitchen

There's no shortage of reasons to lasso the family and get on down to your neighborhood Texas Roadhouse. The come-as-you-are chophouse has always served up legendary food, from hand-cut steaks to fall-of-the-bone ribs and golden-fried Cactus Blossoms — not to mention its array of boozy beverages like margaritas and Island Coolers. But, if you're one of those people who schedules a trip to the restaurant solely for the warm dinner rolls and cloying cinnamon butter, then I have some Texas-sized news for you: These beloved buns are going retail.

That's right. Texas Roadhouse has officially released frozen mini roll packs, sold with a packet of honey cinnamon glaze, to select Walmart locations. "Nothing beats the fresh-baked bread we make in our restaurants daily," the restaurant chain said in a statement to USA Today. "However, we're excited for our guests to have an inspired by product available to them to make at home."

It all sounds like a doughy dream. But, before you dash out the door on the hunt for this fresh new product, there are some things you should know. Read on to find out where the rolls are currently being sold, how much they cost, and if they rise up to the expectations set by their pillowy predecessors.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.