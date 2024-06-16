Here's What It Was Like To Eat At The First Texas Roadhouse

In Wayne Kent Taylor's 2021 book "Made From Scratch: The Legendary Success Story of Texas Roadhouse," he provides hilarious insight into the early days of the restaurant. One story is about how the restrooms were still under construction, even as opening day loomed around the corner. Taylor was a resourceful man, so he went to JCPenney's next door and used free meals to persuade the manager to let him and his employees use the restroom — but only for around a month.

He eventually decided to move ahead with the opening sans-working bathroom, having already made wedding plans for March 20, which was only a month after the scheduled launch. The JCPenney manager had reached his hospitable limits though, and soon after opening day, walked in with seething intensity. Taylor noticed a trail of peanut shells leading to the restrooms as he followed him back to JCPenney's. The bathrooms were still two weeks out from completion, so Taylor jokingly called the situation positive and said that patrons would "just follow the peanut trail."

After the joke didn't stick the landing, he offered a possible caveat, "I bet if you check the departments along the trail, you are going to see their sales are up." Unamused, the manager accepted the two additional weeks in exchange for more free meals. He returned days later with a change of heart after confirming that sales had indeed increased thanks to their agreement.