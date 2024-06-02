Next Time You Dine At Texas Roadhouse, Ask To Pick Your Own Steak

Want the steakhouse experience without the frills? Texas Roadhouse is happy to oblige. Priding itself on quality hand-cut steaks and made-in-house delights, the chain is an enchanting place for carnivores and lovers of fresh bread alike. It's also the palace for fans of eclectically aesthetic restaurants with its neon signage, mounted game, and Willie Nelson memorabilia. However, there's one feature that isn't just there for looks — the display case of steaks. A Texas Roadhouse must-know, the display case has a practical purpose letting you browse the case and hand-pick your steak.

It's possible to select the exact steak, not just the cut, you'd like to eat when dining at Texas Roadhouse. Although you may have previously been leaving the choice to fate, it's worth taking matters into your own hands. In fact, it can be the very thing capable of making your meal better since you have the power to choose the best-looking steak, which, ideally, should be moist with bright red coloring and pearly white marbling... we digress.

Applicable at any Texas Roadhouse location, all you need to do is notify your server that you'd like to pick your steak. At this point you'll be allowed to scan the many options in the display case. Once you've made your decision, the butcher will tag the meat and give you a matching ticket to hand over to your server. Then, the only thing left to do is to patiently wait for your steak.