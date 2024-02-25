13 Tips You Need For Making Dinner Rolls

Even though we have, for the most part, aged out of our early childhood eating patterns, we will shamelessly put a roll — and only a roll — on our plate during Thanksgiving dinner. The same applies when the basket of dinner rolls appears on the table at our favorite restaurant. How could anyone refrain from eating more than one, especially when it's topped with a massive pat of butter?

Dinner rolls don't just have to be plastic-wrapped boxes of take-and-bake dinner rolls from the grocery store. Rather, they can be flavored with unique butter, seasonings, and more to give them an unforgettable profile. And even though it might just be a side to the main entree, it still deserves the royal treatment.

We've curated a list of some of the best ingredients, cooking methods, and tips for making a fantastic batch of dinner rolls. Plus, we've also examined some of the biggest pitfalls that people often make with dinner rolls, along with how to prevent them and ensure that your batch rises to its fullest potential.