Mashed Potatoes Are The Key To Dinner Rolls That Stay Soft And Fluffy

Potatoes are perhaps the most versatile carbohydrate staple of all, with their numerous varieties baked, boiled, and fried into countless iconic recipes. Mashed potatoes are certainly one of the most iconic preparations, using rich dairy products to transform starchy potato pulp into the silkiest version of itself. It's the same creamy, pillowy consistency and rich earthy flavor that makes mashed potatoes the ultimate upgrade for the softest, fluffiest dinner rolls.

Potato rolls are hardly a novel idea and are themselves a historic dish in both Pennsylvania Dutch and Irish cuisines. Irish potato bread used cooked potatoes to compensate for a scarcity of wheat flour. However, Pennsylvania Amish tradition elaborates potato rolls by blending wheat and potato flour with yeast, butter, and eggs. The potato flour creates a fluffier crumb while also imparting a delicious yet subtle depth of flavor.

Swapping potato flour with mashed potatoes brings more moisture, more dairy, and more potato flavor to your dinner rolls. Plus, the starch in the potatoes helps dinner rolls retain their moisture, extending their shelf life. While wheat flour yeast rolls tend to dry out in short order, potato rolls remain fluffy and moist for days. You can add mashed potatoes to your favorite wheat dinner roll recipe, adjusting the proportions of wheat flour. That said, there are plenty of potato bun and roll recipes out there that you can substitute mashed potatoes in place of the traditional potato flour or potato flakes.