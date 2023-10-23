You Can Easily Turn Last Night's Dinner Rolls Into A Next-Day Sweet Treat
While it can be frustrating to end up with leftover food — we don't always want to have the same dish twice in a row — there are plenty of ways to use certain foods for a different purpose, making it a win-win situation. You don't have to eat the same food more than once, and there's no food waste. One food that you might end up with extra of is dinner rolls — after all, they often come in a fairly large pack and you might not be serving enough people to use them all up.
One exciting way to use up last night's dinner rolls is to turn them into a next-day sweet treat: monkey bread. While cinnamon roll monkey bread uses canned cinnamon rolls for the bread, you can easily swap those out for dinner rolls. All you have to do is roll the dinner rolls in the cinnamon and sugar mixture — either with the whole roll or by breaking the rolls into smaller pieces and rolling those pieces into balls. Besides the bread, the recipe is exactly the same — you'll have deliciously gooey and cinnamon-y monkey bread ready to eat in less than an hour, with no more leftover dinner rolls.
Other ways to make dinner rolls into dessert
Turning your leftover dinner rolls into dessert doesn't have to stop with monkey bread — there are plenty of other sweet treats that you can integrate those rolls into. For a quick and easy treat, for example, you can simply brush the rolls with butter, top them with as much cinnamon and sugar as you desire, then pop them in the microwave for about 10-15 seconds.
If you have more time and want to make a more complex dessert, then you can use the dinner rolls for a bread pudding, which typically requires you to shred the bread into small pieces — something you can just as easily do with dinner rolls as you can with sliced bread. You could also consider turning the dinner rolls into French toast by dipping each roll into the mixture of milk, eggs, vanilla, and cinnamon, then cooking on the stove. The use of dinner rolls actually makes for a perfect way to convert French toast from a breakfast food into a dessert because the rolls will make for smaller portions. Of course, we're not stopping you from having dinner roll French toast for breakfast as well as dessert if you so choose.