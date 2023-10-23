You Can Easily Turn Last Night's Dinner Rolls Into A Next-Day Sweet Treat

While it can be frustrating to end up with leftover food — we don't always want to have the same dish twice in a row — there are plenty of ways to use certain foods for a different purpose, making it a win-win situation. You don't have to eat the same food more than once, and there's no food waste. One food that you might end up with extra of is dinner rolls — after all, they often come in a fairly large pack and you might not be serving enough people to use them all up.

One exciting way to use up last night's dinner rolls is to turn them into a next-day sweet treat: monkey bread. While cinnamon roll monkey bread uses canned cinnamon rolls for the bread, you can easily swap those out for dinner rolls. All you have to do is roll the dinner rolls in the cinnamon and sugar mixture — either with the whole roll or by breaking the rolls into smaller pieces and rolling those pieces into balls. Besides the bread, the recipe is exactly the same — you'll have deliciously gooey and cinnamon-y monkey bread ready to eat in less than an hour, with no more leftover dinner rolls.