Texas Roadhouse Rolls Are Rumored To Hit The Walmart Freezer Aisle, But Only In A Few States

Steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse is known for many things, but the fresh-baked rolls served with honey-cinnamon butter are the best item on the menu. They are baked from scratch in house every five minutes, so all diners get hot, fresh rolls served right to their table. These rolls have become a signature item, with fans raving about their taste, texture, and the honey butter that they come with. While admirers have tried to duplicate the bread, getting your hands on true Texas Roadhouse rolls has required a visit to a local restaurant — that is, until now.

According to an Instagram post from notorious foodie insider Markie Devo, Texas Roadhouse mini rolls will soon be available exclusively in the freezer aisle of Walmart, but only in three states: Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. The package will include 12 rolls that can be baked in the included pan along with the brand's signature honey butter to glaze the rolls or serve on the side. These mini rolls are said to capture the full sensory experience of the restaurant's beloved rolls to be enjoyed at home. Devo's post says that a fall 2024 expansion is possible if the test rollout does well. Until then, those in the test states can enjoy this delicious convenience beginning June 29.