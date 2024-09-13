What's The Best-Selling Steak At Texas Roadhouse?

America loves steak, but even more than that it seems like we love steak from Texas Roadhouse. The cowboy-themed steakhouse has been one of the biggest success stories in the restaurant world recently, with 12 straight years of increasing business, including a massive 14% jump in 2023, even as the many other sit-down chains suffer slowdowns due to inflation.

Although there are several non-steak offerings at Texas Roadhouse, some of which you should avoid, more than 40% of the company's menu is steak, and each location sells an average of over $1 million of steak per year. Those are a lot of big numbers, but Texas Roadhouse's best-selling steak of the bunch is surprisingly humble — a 6-ounce USDA Choice sirloin steak.

That's right — Texas Roadhouse counts 10 different steaks among its offerings, including perennial favorites like ribeye and New York strip, but the less glamorous sirloin beats them all. For a value-focused business like Texas Roadhouse, this actually shouldn't be surprising, as the six-ounce sirloin is the chain's most affordable steak. And while your porterhouses might get all the attention, sirloin can still make a tasty, tender meal, especially in the hands of experienced cooks who know how to handle them.