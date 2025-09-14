10 Facts You Need To Know About Texas Roadhouse's Steaks
Craving a steak but don't necessarily want to go out to a fancy steakhouse? We've been there before. It's at those times when going to a casual steakhouse chain is exactly what you need, and there are several around the country. But if you're looking for all-American classics and no-nonsense steaks that will hit the right spot, you might want to head to your local Texas Roadhouse. It's known for its Texas-style dishes and approachable atmosphere that makes it perfect for family get-togethers, casual dates, and beyond.
But there's a good chance that there's a lot about Texas Roadhouse — and its steaks — that you don't know. To get the best meal there, you should read up on the 411 about the chain's steaks. By better understanding how Texas Roadhouse prepares, cooks, and serves its steaks, you can ensure a better steakhouse experience every time you go. These are the facts you need to know about Texas Roadhouse's steaks.
Texas Roadhouse's steaks aren't frozen
When you decide to eat out at a chain restaurant, you have to understand that you may not always be getting the absolute best quality food. After all, a lot of these chains are working at a huge scale, so it may not always be possible for them to get the freshest food. Therefore, there's a good chance that a lot of the chain restaurant meals you're eating have actually been frozen before they were eventually heated up and served to you.
However, you can feel confident that you're not getting pre-frozen steaks when you eat at Texas Roadhouse. The restaurant uses fresh, not frozen, beef. Even though you may be eating at a chain restaurant, you can feel confident that you're still getting freshness and quality. This is fairly standard at many steakhouse chains, since they don't want their centerpiece dishes to taste lackluster, but it's nice to know when you're deciding where you want to eat out.
You'll get the choice of two sides with your steak
Sure, selecting your steak may be the most important decision you'll make at any steakhouse, but let's be honest: It's not all about the meat. In fact, the side dishes you put on your plate can absolutely make or break your meal at a steakhouse. Luckily, at Texas Roadhouse, you'll get to choose two side dishes to accompany said steak.
You can stick with an absolute classic, like a baked potato, or switch things up in favor of a baked sweet potato topped with a generous amount of marshmallows. On the lighter end of the spectrum, you'll find steamed vegetables, a Caesar salad, and green beans. We recommend opting for one carb-based side dish (looking at you, mac and cheese, seasoned rice, and mashed potatoes) and one lighter fruit or veggie option. The sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions, and even applesauce are all solid choices. Of course, you can always add extra sides to your meal, but we love that you get to choose two as a part of a standard steak order.
The restaurant uses a special, beloved seasoning blend on its steaks
Ever wondered why the steak you make at home never seems to taste as good as your favorite cut from Texas Roadhouse? Providing that you know how to cook a steak to your preferred doneness, that lack of flavor in your homemade steaks may be because of the fact that your seasoning blend isn't powerful enough. Texas Roadhouse uses an iconic steak seasoning blend on its steaks that gives them that salty complexity that makes you want to go in for another bite, which has inspired countless copycat recipes online. Some of the ingredients listed in these copycat recipes include smoked paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, and brown sugar, among a slew of other seasonings.
You can always try making your own steak seasoning at home, but chances are, your steak's not going to taste exactly like it does when you get it from Texas Roadhouse. That's okay — it's what makes going out to eat so much more exciting.
The steaks are aged to develop their flavors
Sure, a good steak is nice and juicy, but there's more to it than that. The best steak out there has a richness and complexity that can only come from the aging process. You may not be able to find aged steaks everywhere (like at the grocery store), but when you taste one, you'll know the difference. Luckily, Texas Roadhouse does age its steak, which is part of the reason it tastes so good, regardless of what cut you decide to get.
The tenderloin is the cut available at Texas Roadhouse that's aged the least — it only goes for 14 days. However, most of the other steaks on the menu are aged for a longer period of time, generally between 22 and 25 days. Not only does this process make the steak more flavorful (even before that glorious seasoning is sprinkled on), but it also helps tenderize the meat, making every bite you take that much more luscious.
The chain's steaks are getting more expensive
These days, eating out is more expensive than ever. Prices have been on the rise and continue to climb as some consumers try to adjust their eating habits. This is true pretty much across the board — fast food prices are rising alongside those of sit-down chain restaurants and higher-end eateries alike. And Texas Roadhouse is no exception. Its prices have seen hikes for the past several years. According to an earnings call in February of 2024, the chain was raising its prices by 2.2%. By the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects its prices to rise another 1.7%, this time largely thanks to rising beef prices.
Ultimately, you will be paying more at most restaurants these days, so Texas Roadhouse isn't exactly an outlier. However, if it's been a while since you've visited the restaurant and you're expecting the same old prices you were used to a few years ago, you might be a bit shocked at the price of your bill at the end of the meal.
Texas Roadhouse is known for its legendary steak sauce
Part of the beauty of a Texas Roadhouse steak is that salty, deeply flavorful steak seasoning blend. However, that's only part of the equation. If you're the kind of person who likes to add a little more interest to their steak — not to mention juiciness and flavor intensity — then you're probably a fan of steak sauce. Texas Roadhouse's steak sauces happen to be some of the most delicious in the game, and they can transform an average steak experience into something extra special if you're willing to give them a try.
There are plenty of dedicated fans of this sauce. One Redditor said, "I saw some Texas Roadhouse Gold Sauce at the store the other day and I think it's the best steak sauce I've ever had." Another agreed with that sentiment, stating, "The absolute best sauce I have EVER had. Hands down. It's the perfect blend for any meat." There are two different varieties you'll be able to choose from: classic and the Roadhouse Gold sauce. Try them both out the next time you're at Texas Roadhouse, and you may become a true believer in these sauces yourself.
The prime rib is marinated for 24 hours
If you love your steak's texture to be soft and tender, then prime rib is probably one of your favorite cuts. When it's cooked properly, it has a lovely fattiness to it, along with an ultra-tender pink center. But if you've had subpar prime rib that didn't have much flavor to it before, there's a good chance it wasn't marinated well. After all, the marinating process is responsible for so much of the delicious flavor (and texture!) that prime rib is known for.
Texas Roadhouse is pretty serious about the way it marinates its prime rib. According to Texas Roadhouse chefs who spoke to KVPI News, they marinate their steak for 24 hours for the most delicious results. This marinade consists of classic ingredients, like soy sauce, salt, sugar, garlic, liquid smoke, and oil. Once they give those spices and seasonings time to really infuse into the meat, they'll cook the prime rib to perfection before it lands on your plate.
There's a butcher cutting the steaks at every Texas Roadhouse location
Of course, you probably already know that there's a chef working behind the scenes at your local Texas Roadhouse, ensuring that every steak tastes as delicious as possible, but you might not have known that there's more than one meat-wielding professional employed by each Texas Roadhouse location. There's also an on-site butcher, who handles the cutting and prep of all the steaks served there by hand. Apparently, using a machine to cut steaks can result in some moisture loss, which could lead to a dryer and less enjoyable steak. Instead, there's actually a butcher hand-cutting the steaks that you end up ordering.
This is one area in which Texas Roadhouse could probably cut costs and have one less person on their staff. However, the chain chooses to prioritize steak quality instead, which is likely why there are so many patrons of the restaurant who keep going back. You might not be able to find a hand-cut steak at your local grocery store, but you can definitely get one at a local Texas Roadhouse.
There's a display case where you can select your own steak
When you decide to make a steak at home, you get to go to the grocery store (or your local butcher, if you're lucky) and choose exactly the steak you want to eat. Perhaps you're looking for a steak with that beautiful fat marbling that'll let you know that you're about to get a juicy, fatty cut of meat. On the other hand, perhaps you're looking for something on the leaner end of the spectrum. Maybe you want to select a size that suits your appetite. But most of the time, you're not going to have that same ability at a restaurant — you have to accept whatever they bring out to you.
That's not the case when you go to Texas Roadhouse, though. The restaurant features a steak display case where you can browse the different options and select the steak that looks best to you — it's one of the many things you should know about Texas Roadhouse. Make sure to tell your server that you would like to select your own steak, and they should take you to the case to peruse the different options. Who doesn't like having more autonomy over their dinner, even in a restaurant setting?
The filet medallions will get you more bang for your buck
With restaurant prices on the rise, you're probably looking for ways to save money even when you go out to eat. As a steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse probably isn't the cheapest restaurant around, but that doesn't mean you can't get a good deal there. If you're wondering what to order to get a good deal, you might want to consider the filet medallions. It's cheaper than the eight-ounce Dallas filet, and it'll get you an extra ounce of meat. When you're feeling super hungry, this is a deal that just makes sense.
Of course, not everyone likes filet medallions. Some claim that they taste a bit more bland and flavorless than other types of cuts out there. Therefore, you have to decide if that lack of flavor is worth the lower price tag. With the amount of seasoning that Texas Roadhouse uses on its steaks, though, we think it's probably a safe gamble unless you specifically know that filet medallions aren't your thing.