The Texas Roadhouse Secret Menu Item That Makes A Normal Cactus Blossom Boring By Comparison
Forget Texas Roadhouse's boring old blooming Cactus Blossom appetizer. The fast-growing steakhouse apparently has a wild secret menu offering that is mouthwatering and pure comfort food. The Pulled Pork Cactus Blossom ups the onion game and fully transforms the eatery's popular dish into something brand new. The item involves topping the fried crispy onion strips with juicy pulled pork bites for a supplementary layer of meaty protein.
To order this version of the veggie meal, ask your waiter to add the pork and drown it in zesty BBQ sauce. But keep in mind that adding the meat will increase the price by about $8. The plate can be further customized by incorporating ingredients such as melty cheese, onions, mushrooms, and spicy jalapeño peppers. For a Canadian poutine-inspired meal, top the piggy Blossom with gravy and hot cheese. If pork isn't your style, you can inquire about garnishing the onion flower with ribs or shrimp. The dish also already comes with your choice of Cajun Ranch or regular Cajun sauce for a tangy drizzle.
The origin of the Cactus Blossom
Texas Roadhouse foodies are well aware of what a Cactus Blossom actually is. It's simply a deep-fried onion that has been dunked in batter and then cut into what resembles flower petals. It's closely related and in direct competition with Outback Steakhouse's Bloomin' Onion. Outback opened its doors first in 1988, while Texas Roadhouse followed behind and was established in 1993.
The Cactus Blossom is reminiscent of the Southwestern cactus plant that occupies the United States region. The Blossom most probably took inspiration from Outback's appetizer and added their own Tex-Mex spin on it. Early chefs first replaced it with a prickly pear cactus and sometimes used a segmented jalapeño or a zucchini flower that was fried to replicate the blooming look. States such as New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas popularized the dish as prickly pear cactus is an essential ingredient down there. The plate was officially added to the Roadhouse menu back in 2001 and has been a staple ever since.