The Texas Roadhouse Secret Menu Item That Makes A Normal Cactus Blossom Boring By Comparison

Forget Texas Roadhouse's boring old blooming Cactus Blossom appetizer. The fast-growing steakhouse apparently has a wild secret menu offering that is mouthwatering and pure comfort food. The Pulled Pork Cactus Blossom ups the onion game and fully transforms the eatery's popular dish into something brand new. The item involves topping the fried crispy onion strips with juicy pulled pork bites for a supplementary layer of meaty protein.

To order this version of the veggie meal, ask your waiter to add the pork and drown it in zesty BBQ sauce. But keep in mind that adding the meat will increase the price by about $8. The plate can be further customized by incorporating ingredients such as melty cheese, onions, mushrooms, and spicy jalapeño peppers. For a Canadian poutine-inspired meal, top the piggy Blossom with gravy and hot cheese. If pork isn't your style, you can inquire about garnishing the onion flower with ribs or shrimp. The dish also already comes with your choice of Cajun Ranch or regular Cajun sauce for a tangy drizzle.