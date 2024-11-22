Why Texas Roadhouse Is Beating The Competition As The Fastest-Growing Steakhouse

News on chain restaurants may be centered around the struggles of big longtime favorites like Red Lobster or the imploding TGI Fridays, but Texas Roadhouse has bucked the trends. It's not just the fastest growing steakhouse in America — a 2023 report for Brand Finance said it's the fastest growing restaurant brand in the world. According to Food & Wine, the 2024 Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report found that sales for Texas Roadhouse grew more than 15% in both 2022 and 2023, even as many casual-dining competitors saw declines around the country. With over 700 locations as of this writing and plans to reach 900 in the coming years, the steakhouse has become one of the 20 biggest food chains in the U.S., period. Pretty amazing for a business selling a higher-end item like steak at a time when many people are cutting back on spending. And while there are always plenty of reasons for a company's success, the secret for Texas Roadhouse appears to be a mix of unmatched value and high customer satisfaction.

Steakhouses are an American favorite, and while rivals like LongHorn and Outback are also doing well, neither of them can compete with Texas Roadhouse's prices. Despite using quality USDA Choice beef cuts, the chain manages to keep its meals more affordable through a combination of cagey business practices. Texas Roadhouse bucks most trends by signing long-term fixed-price deals with beef suppliers, which are more expensive up-front but have insulated it against volatile, rapidly rising costs. But good supplier deals are just part of a comprehensive strategy to keep fees low.