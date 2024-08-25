The Secret Ingredients That Make Texas Roadhouse Steaks Taste So Good

There's a big difference between adding and enhancing flavor when it comes to food, and salt is an essential ingredient if you're trying to achieve the latter. Whether we're talking sweet, sour, or umami (as in meat), the addition of salt can make pleasant flavors more pronounced while stifling unpleasant ones, like bitterness, in order to create a more balanced, better-tasting bite. Salt is also known to help tenderize meat, making it great for cooking steaks.

But, you may be thinking, why would you add sugar to beef? Well, the sweet ingredient makes for a wonderful steak seasoning for a number of reasons. First, there's the fact that sugar simply tastes good, and its sweetness can be used to contrast the robust and savory flavors of red meat, resulting in a more well-rounded taste. Second, sugar can help achieve a nice crispy sear on a steak by way of caramelization.

As for putting the two together à la Texas Roadhouse? It's a match made in steak-searing heaven. In addition to amping up the flavor, salt draws moisture from the red meat, dissolving sugar in the process. The ingredients then get reabsorbed into the steak. When tossed on the grill or stovetop, the salted and sugared steak is on its way to becoming a perfectly flavored and crusted masterpiece.