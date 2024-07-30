The Scientific Reason Salt Tenderizes Meat

In the kitchen, no utensil brings out your inner Thor like a meat tenderizer. The heavy, bulbous steel hammer ridged in "teeth" on the head could serve as a murder weapon in the board game Clue, much less an implement to soften meat for cooking. It also reveals the lengths cooks go to tenderize meat — breaking down the connecting fibers and tissues — to make it easier for consumption and digestion. Otherwise, the slab of meat in question may remain stiff and tough enough to moonlight as a baseball glove.

Thor's wrath is just one way to tenderize, too. Other options include slow cooking, scoring with sharp objects, applying baking soda, marinating with certain fruits, and "velveting" in a mix of egg whites, cornstarch, and oil. Salt is a tried and true tenderizer, too, mingling with meat as far back as ancient Mesopotamia. That's because when the salt encounters the meat protein, it draws water from it, which, in turn, dissolves the salt before soaking back into the meat. From there, the absorbed saltwater locks in more moisture during cooking to create a tenderer, juicier result, aided further by breakdowns in the fibrous muscle proteins like actin, myosin, and collagen caused by the salt, bringing down a chemical hammer instead.