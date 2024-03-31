The Best Types Of Salt To Use For Dry And Wet Brining

Salt is just salt, right? Chemically, yes. However, there are other variables that come into play when considering what type of salt to use in various culinary endeavors. The size, the look, the flakiness or structure, and what, if any, other minerals or flavoring components are in the salt can make a big impact on the final dish. There is also the question of what technique is being deployed. For example, brining is a salt-intensive seasoning method that benefits from consideration as it isn't a one-size-fits-all approach.

What is brining? A brine is a salty solution that foods can be packed in, historically for preservation purposes but also to impart flavor. Pickles, of course, see a brine bath, but so too can one submerge meats — especially those that can be a bit dry, like poultry — in brine for flavor and succulence. A brine for meat or vegetables can contain not just salt, but other ingredients which further flavor the food, such as herbs and aromatics. But what is described is only one kind of brining, specifically wet. There is also, though a bit of a misnomer, dry brining, a method that eschews a liquid dip for a salty rub that may also contain added ingredients.

How then is one to pick the right salt for the job? With a little understanding of the processes of wet and dry brining and desired outcomes, one can move forward with confidence.