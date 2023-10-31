There's A Big Difference Between Adding Flavors And Enhancing Them

The first juicy bite of a sweet berry tart, a hearty slurp of hot and sour soup, a spoonful of a savory umami mushroom risotto — any food lover can think back fondly to the most delicious, well-flavored bites of your life. Those memorable meals were just that thanks to the expert flavoring of the dish. To master the art of balanced, well-flavored meals, it's worth understanding how various ingredients play up flavor in different ways. It's not as simple as reaching for the salt and pepper shakers or throwing on some Tabasco sauce. In fact, some additions create flavor of their own, modifying the original taste of an ingredient, while others enhance flavors of food by waking up our taste buds and unlocking our ability to experience heightened complexity.

Adding spices like cinnamon or cumin, fresh basil or mint, the kick of a hot sauce, or tangy chutney are all examples of adding new taste sensations. On the other hand, ingredients like salt and acids work to bring out or enhance existing notes and balance the overall flavor. There's a world of difference between ingredients and add-ins that impart unique flavor into a dish, versus those that allow our taste buds to better experience underlying tastes and sensations. And don't worry, you don't have to be a top chef or a food scientist to put this knowledge to use and elevate your next weeknight dinner.