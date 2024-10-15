Here's The Most Affordable Steak You Can Order At Texas Roadhouse

With food prices still high, many of us are looking for ways to tighten our belts. Restaurants are a luxury, but everyone has to eat. One way to compromise is to get smart about your spending by choosing menu items that are easier on your wallet and, thus, more financially sustainable.

Texas Roadhouse is a popular restaurant chain across the country, and it just so happens that its most affordable steak is also its most popular steak. That's right, we're talking about sirloin. Sirloin steak may not have the same brand name appeal as some of its more expensive beef counterparts but, when it's properly prepared, you can still get a tasty cut of meat that leaves you full and satisfied.

You can order sirloin at Texas Roadhouse in different sizes: 6, 8, 11, and 16 ounces. Obviously, the larger the cut of steak, the more expensive the meal is going to be; so the 6-ounce sirloin is the cheapest at a typical cost of $14.49, which comes with two sides. Prices may vary by location, but this seems to be relatively consistent across the country. When you compare that to the cost of fast food today, which has been outpacing inflation like it's an Olympic sprint, the price tag looks even better. For just a few dollars more, you can upgrade from a greasy, processed burger to a bona fide cut of pure beef. It's no wonder fast food chains are struggling to attract customers in that light.