Easy Traditional Canadian Poutine Recipe

Canadian poutine is a beloved comfort food dish that originated in Quebec in the 1950s. This hearty dish consists of crispy french fries topped with cheese curds and smothered in rich brown gravy. While simple in concept, poutine delivers big on flavor and satisfaction.

To make an easy version of traditional Canadian poutine, all you need is some frozen fries, ingredients to make the savory, homemade gravy, and cheese curds. Within half an hour, you'll have yourself a steaming hot plate of french fries topped with homemade gravy and squeaky fresh cheese — the perfect comfort food on a cold day.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, authentic poutine stands out for its interplay of textures and temperatures. From the crunchy fries to the soft, melty curds and the warm gravy, everything comes together to create a truly crave-worthy combination. Though now found across Canada and beyond, poutine remains an iconic part of Quebecois cuisine and culture. This recipe walks you through how to recreate this Canadian favorite in your own kitchen.

