Easy Traditional Canadian Poutine Recipe
Canadian poutine is a beloved comfort food dish that originated in Quebec in the 1950s. This hearty dish consists of crispy french fries topped with cheese curds and smothered in rich brown gravy. While simple in concept, poutine delivers big on flavor and satisfaction.
To make an easy version of traditional Canadian poutine, all you need is some frozen fries, ingredients to make the savory, homemade gravy, and cheese curds. Within half an hour, you'll have yourself a steaming hot plate of french fries topped with homemade gravy and squeaky fresh cheese — the perfect comfort food on a cold day.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, authentic poutine stands out for its interplay of textures and temperatures. From the crunchy fries to the soft, melty curds and the warm gravy, everything comes together to create a truly crave-worthy combination. Though now found across Canada and beyond, poutine remains an iconic part of Quebecois cuisine and culture. This recipe walks you through how to recreate this Canadian favorite in your own kitchen.
Gather the ingredients for traditional Canadian poutine
To make easy traditional Canadian poutine, you will need frozen french fries, some olive oil, and salt and black pepper, to taste. For the gravy, you will need unsalted butter, all-purpose flour, chicken broth, beef broth, cornstarch, and our secret ingredient that gives the gravy its color and depth of flavor, Worcestershire sauce. You will also need the one ingredient that makes poutine special — cheese curds.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F (or the temperature suggested on your fries' package).
Step 2: Prep the fries
Spread the fries on a baking sheet and toss with olive oil.
Step 3: Cook the fries
Cook the frozen french fries according to the package instructions until crispy. Taste and season with salt, if needed.
Step 4: Melt the butter
In a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat.
Step 5: Add flour
Whisk in the flour to create a roux, cooking for 2–3 minutes.
Step 6: Add the broths
Gradually add the chicken and beef broth, whisking until smooth.
Step 7: Cook
Return to medium heat and continue cooking for 2 minutes, whisking often.
Step 8: Add water to the cornstarch
Dissolve the cornstarch in a small amount of water.
Step 9: Mix in the cornstarch
Add the cornstarch slurry to the sauce.
Step 10: Add in the Worcestershire sauce
Add the Worcestershire sauce and stir.
Step 11: Simmer
Simmer over medium heat until thickened, about 5–7 minutes.
Step 12: Taste and season
Taste and season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 13: Divide the fries
Divide the hot fries among plates.
Step 14: Top with the curds and gravy
Top with cheese curds and generously ladle the sauce over each serving. Top the poutine with more freshly ground pepper.
Step 15: Serve
Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|790
|Total Fat
|42.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|16.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|68.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|78.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.3 g
|Total Sugars
|8.0 g
|Sodium
|1,764.6 mg
|Protein
|27.1 g
Can you make vegetarian or gluten-free poutine?
You can make both vegetarian and gluten-free versions of poutine, but this will still require some substitutions. For a vegetarian poutine, replace the beef-based gravy with a mushroom or vegetable-based gravy. You can also make this from scratch by sauteing mushrooms and onions and then adding vegetable broth and seasonings. Our favorite for this is the Better Than Bouillon all natural reduced sodium vegetable base. Some recipes use miso paste or soy sauce to add depth, but we don't find this is needed for traditional poutine. Continue the recipe as written from there.
To make gluten-free poutine, the main focus is on the gravy, as fries and cheese curds are typically gluten-free. Replace the wheat flour in the gravy with a gluten-free alternative, such as a gluten-free flour blend or arrowroot powder. Be sure to use gluten-free broths or stocks, as some commercial varieties contain gluten. For the fries, double-check that any seasonings or coatings are gluten-free so that your friends with celiac or dietary restrictions can still enjoy this classic Canadian dish.
What are cheese curds, and can you replace them with another type of cheese in poutine?
Cheese curds the one ingredient you cannot skip when making poutine. They are small, fresh chunks of curdled milk that are a byproduct of the cheddar-making process. Cheese curds have a mild flavor and a slightly rubbery texture and are known for their characteristic squeak when bitten into. This squeak is due to their high moisture content and occurs when the protein strands rub against tooth enamel. Cheese curds are essential to authentic poutine, providing a unique texture and flavor that complements the fries and gravy.
While we will insist that real poutine must use cheese curds, you can substitute other cheeses if curds are unavailable and make a dish that closely resembles traditional poutine. The closest alternative is fresh mozzarella torn into small pieces. It melts similarly to curds and has a mild flavor, though it will not squeak. Other options include mild cheddar cut into small cubes or grated Gruyère or Emmental. These latter options will melt more fully than curds, changing the texture of the dish. While these substitutions will create a tasty dish, they won't produce the authentic poutine experience. Cheese curds' fresh taste, slight saltiness, and that distinctive squeak are what define poutine.