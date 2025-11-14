8 Tips You Need To Make The Absolute Best Prime Rib, Every Time

There's a reason why when you're describing something as the best of the best or top-tier, you may use the term "the prime rib of." Prime rib is a beautiful thing. It's the centerpiece that all other cuts of meat look up to and ultimately aspire to be. When you see it on a restaurant menu — especially if it's a tableside presentation — you know you're in for an absolute treat. So what if you're ready to tackle the ultimate red meat cooking challenge and make a prime rib at home? You need a guide. A navigator. A prime rib pilot, if you will. Well, buckle up friends, because we are about to provide you with the tips you need to make the absolute best prime rib every time.

We sat down with chef Brett Reichler, owner of Gallaghers Steakhouse in New York City, to get the inside scoop on making top-notch prime rib. Doing so isn't about being a culinary genius; it's simply about having all the information and tools you need to buy the right meat, season it, cook it correctly, and serve it at the right temperature every time. If you're ready to tackle the titan of beef dishes, having these tips at the ready may just help you become the prime rib of making prime rib.