Pair Horseradish With Steak For An Elevated Flavor Experience
True steak die-hards will tell you the best pieces of meat don't need anything but some salt and pepper, but where is the fun in that? If you look past the bottled stuff, there is a whole range of fantastic steak sauces that can elevate cheaper cuts, or make the good ones a little more special. Sure, a prime cut if ribeye is going to be rich and beefy enough by itself, but if steak au poivre is good enough for the fanciest steakhouses, it's certainly good enough for your kitchen too. There is one piece of wisdom in that no sauce attitude though: the best accompaniments for steak don't take over the plate, they lightly elevate and highlight what's already great about it. That's why you should ditch the heavy, syrupy sauces, and look to horseradish for one of the best steak experiences.
A simple horseradish sauce is best known as a pairing with prime rib, and it will work just as well with your favorite steak. The reason it goes so well with prime rib is because the spicy, acidic kick of horseradish helps cut such a fatty cut of beef. That sharp, mustardy sensation stands up to out heavy, savory beef perfectly, but its actual flavor is not too overwhelming. So a little dash of horseradish sauce will balance everything out on your palate, but you'll still be tasting that nice cut of steak you paid for.
Horseradish can be paired with fatty cuts of steak in multiple different ways
If you are opting for a horseradish side with your steak it's still best to stick with rich cuts that will hold up to the spice, just like prime rib. Ribeye and New York Strip are great choices for fat and flavor, or if you want to go a little more affordable you can opt for a skirt steak.
Horseradish sauce itself is very easy to prepare, and can be customized to your preferred level of bite. Starting with a quarter cup of sour cream as a base, you can add between two and three tablespoons of prepared horseradish, depending on how spicy you like it. Mix in a tablespoon of mayo for a little more richness, or add a teaspoon of mustard or apple cider vinegar for a little more tang. Cayenne and sliced scallions or green onions can also make a nice addition for a little more brightness or heat.
But horseradish options don't stop at sauce. Shredded horseradish can be mixed with breadcrumbs and melted butter to make a crispy horseradish crust that will also tame some of the spice. You can also use your horseradish sauce to make some pungent and flavorful horseradish mashed potatoes. And for one of our favorite creative uses, turn it into a horseradish compound butter for an herby and decadent topping. Versatile and bright, horseradish is the ultimate antidote for your run-of-the-mill steak experience.