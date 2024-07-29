Pair Horseradish With Steak For An Elevated Flavor Experience

True steak die-hards will tell you the best pieces of meat don't need anything but some salt and pepper, but where is the fun in that? If you look past the bottled stuff, there is a whole range of fantastic steak sauces that can elevate cheaper cuts, or make the good ones a little more special. Sure, a prime cut if ribeye is going to be rich and beefy enough by itself, but if steak au poivre is good enough for the fanciest steakhouses, it's certainly good enough for your kitchen too. There is one piece of wisdom in that no sauce attitude though: the best accompaniments for steak don't take over the plate, they lightly elevate and highlight what's already great about it. That's why you should ditch the heavy, syrupy sauces, and look to horseradish for one of the best steak experiences.

A simple horseradish sauce is best known as a pairing with prime rib, and it will work just as well with your favorite steak. The reason it goes so well with prime rib is because the spicy, acidic kick of horseradish helps cut such a fatty cut of beef. That sharp, mustardy sensation stands up to out heavy, savory beef perfectly, but its actual flavor is not too overwhelming. So a little dash of horseradish sauce will balance everything out on your palate, but you'll still be tasting that nice cut of steak you paid for.