How To Choose The Absolute Best Roast For Your Next Prime Rib

Taking on a prime rib roast can be an intimidating challenge for those unfamiliar with cooking it at home, and the questions are going to start when you're picking out your meat. You might be familiar with what makes a good steak, but the stakes get raised with prime rib, which is one of the most desirable cuts of beef there is, and is priced to match that reputation. Prime rib roasts aren't just pricey, they are usually being prepared for a crowd, so when you present it to everyone you want perfect pink meat and for it to be as flavorful and juicy as possible. And that all starts with picking the right piece of meat at your grocery store or butcher. To take some of the guessing out of the process, we reached out to expert beef chef K.C. Gulbro, owner of FoxFire restaurant in New York State, and chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, for his tips on choosing the best roast for your prime rib.

Advertisement

Chef Gulbro told us that there are a few things to consider, but priority number one is to "look for marbling — those white flecks of fat within the meat — as more marbling means more flavor and tenderness." As well as a good amount of marbling, it should also be evenly distributed throughout your prime rib. You also want to look at the color, as Gulbro says, "The meat should also have a bright, cherry-red color, which indicates freshness."