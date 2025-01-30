How To Choose The Absolute Best Roast For Your Next Prime Rib
Taking on a prime rib roast can be an intimidating challenge for those unfamiliar with cooking it at home, and the questions are going to start when you're picking out your meat. You might be familiar with what makes a good steak, but the stakes get raised with prime rib, which is one of the most desirable cuts of beef there is, and is priced to match that reputation. Prime rib roasts aren't just pricey, they are usually being prepared for a crowd, so when you present it to everyone you want perfect pink meat and for it to be as flavorful and juicy as possible. And that all starts with picking the right piece of meat at your grocery store or butcher. To take some of the guessing out of the process, we reached out to expert beef chef K.C. Gulbro, owner of FoxFire restaurant in New York State, and chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, for his tips on choosing the best roast for your prime rib.
Chef Gulbro told us that there are a few things to consider, but priority number one is to "look for marbling — those white flecks of fat within the meat — as more marbling means more flavor and tenderness." As well as a good amount of marbling, it should also be evenly distributed throughout your prime rib. You also want to look at the color, as Gulbro says, "The meat should also have a bright, cherry-red color, which indicates freshness."
Well marbled rib roasts from a good butcher are ideal
Of course everyone wants the freshest prime rib, but there are other choices that aren't as clear. Chef K.C. Gulbro said to us that "in terms of bone-in versus boneless, both have their pros." As he explains, "bone-in tends to retain more flavor and moisture, though it takes up more space in the oven and requires a bit more cooking time," while the upside to boneless prime rib cuts is that they carve more easily and cook a bit faster. Being more tasty and juicy are big notches in bone-ins' favor, but boneless prime rib is still going to be delicious, and the convenience can take the pressure off when preparing a larger meal.
There are also other factors to consider in the quality of your prime rib. Like all beef, it should be graded, and Gulbro recommends that we "choose a prime-grade rib, but if that's unavailable, a Choice grade can still be a good option." He also says, "I recommend Certified Angus Beef brand rib roasts, regardless of the grade, as their grading system guarantees marbling, flavor, and tenderness."
Gulbro's last suggestion is a good one for any pricey cut of meat: He says, "always purchase from a butcher you trust." That doesn't mean it has to be a fancy high-end meat market, as he says, "I trust the butchers at Pete's Grocery, Meijer," but a good butcher will always be your key to the freshest beef. And once you've picked out your meat, try our slow roasted beef rib recipe for a more stress-free approach to this fine piece of beef.