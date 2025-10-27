The 20 Most Memorable Dishes And Drinks Prepared Tableside In NYC

New York City is a place known for its theatricality. Broadway aside, every corner has its own whimsical personality, and much of that character happens at restaurant tables — or rather, just to the side of the table, rolled up on a cart. Tableside dishes and drinks display decadence beautifully, and whether it's a classic martini, a prime rib, or comforting udon noodles, this city brims with tableside theater.

While tableside food preparation may seem a bit over the top and kitschy, that isn't necessarily a bad thing. Dining out in New York City is guaranteed to come with a little bit of drama and a bit of pizzazz, and if you can't appreciate the drama when it's being shaken, stirred, smoked, or carved right in front of you, it's time to stop taking your eating so seriously and just delight in the show for a minute. This guide to the 20 most memorable tableside dishes and drinks is a way to immerse yourself in cuisine that, above all else, is meant to be enjoyed. Drama is so delicious after all, isn't it?