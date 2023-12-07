Review: Irish Coffee Experience At Rosevale Cocktail Room

When Rosevale Cocktail Room opened in New York City in October 2022, the Carver Road Hospitality Group hoped the upscale bar would become a unique addition alongside its already-established Rosevale Kitchen and Starchild Nightclub. The Rosevale Cocktail Room subsequently took its place as a spot that could operate as both a local haunt for Hell's Kitchen tipplers looking for an extraordinary evening, as well as something special for the pre-and-post-theater crowd.

"This bar couldn't exist anywhere else in the city, or anywhere else in the world," according to Alec Kass, beverage director at Carver Road Hospitality. Kass is a visionary in the cocktail industry who focuses on the psychology of his guests to craft drink menus. Combining his admiration for classic cocktails with the idea that every drink can serve as an unforgettable experience (in addition to a sip in the moment), Kass has created cocktails at Rosevale Cocktail Room that focus on much more than just the drinks themselves — like the Irish coffee experience.

Though the makeup of New York City has changed in recent decades in regards to its theater district and Times Square, Kass still believes "this neighborhood needs magic," as he told Tasting Table. We were recently invited to speak with Kass at the cozy second-floor spot and try his Irish coffee in person. Here's our review of the Irish coffee experience at Rosevale Cocktail Room.