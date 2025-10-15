The Best Steakhouse In Connecticut Holds A Patent On How It Ages Its Beef

While some chefs focus on cooking techniques, others become obsessed with preparation long before any ingredients hit a hot surface. Dry aging meat is one such method used to impact the taste and texture of beef, and one steakhouse has come up with such a unique approach to dry aging that its processes are protected by law. Located inside of a casino in Connecticut, David Burke Prime Steakhouse is one of the absolute best steakhouses thanks to its patented process that dry ages steaks in a meticulously controlled room decorated with slabs of glittering salt.

The patent for David Burke Prime Steakhouse's dry aging process details the dimensions of a salt brick wall and the logistics of the enclosed space. The paperwork was first filed in 2009 by David Burke himself and outlines a timed cycle where salt racks and salt blocks are stacked in such a way that maximizes their surface area exposure with uncovered steaks as they are left to age. The longer the slabs of meat are kept in the room and moved closer to the salt rocks, the more complex the flavors of the protein pieces will become over time, resulting in profiles that are rich with layers of savory umami.