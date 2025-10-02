The Absolute Best Steakhouse In Every State

By DB Kelly
Striploin steak with salt and wine glass on slate Karandaev/Getty Images

Few dining experiences are as quintessentially American as the traditional steakhouse. Choosing a restaurant to visit is always fun, and there's something extra-special when you know you're going to be served up a perfectly cooked slab of your favorite cut of steak with some delicious sides and perhaps even a glass of wine. A less-than-stellar steakhouse experience can be incredibly disappointing. The good news is that there are plenty of great options out there.

There are certainly a lot of chain restaurants that are known for using high-quality steaks, and some steakhouse chains are even serving time- and labor-intensive dry-aged steak. But would you call any of them the best in your state?

We wanted to find out just what the best steakhouse in every state was, so we did some digging. In order to be considered the best, we looked for places that not only served highly recommended and favorably reviewed high-quality steaks, but we also looked for places that put as much care and effort into the quality of the sides and the wine list as the steak. Atmosphere, service, and — in some cases — longevity all needed to come together to create the perfect steakhouse experience, so let's talk about those that made the cut.

Alabama: Big Mike's Steakhouse

Steak topped with butter on a plate and asparagus side Big Mike's Steakhouse - Andalusia/Facebook

In the same year that some steakhouse chains were facing challenges from declining business, the Alabama-based chain Big Mike's announced that there were two new locations on the way. That alone is a great indication of how people feel about the food, but what else are they saying? That it's the perfect steakhouse for a special occasion, and sides like the crab cakes, fried mushrooms, and fried pickles are just as good as the steak itself. 

bigmikessteakhouse.com

Multiple locations

Alaska: Stalk Steakhouse

Close-up of a filet with butter and rosemary Stalk Steakhouse/Facebook

Stalk Steakhouse's mission statement is to bring a fine dining steakhouse experience to Eagle River. Customers say that's exactly what's happened, with Reddit users raving over the high-quality steak on offer. It's not just the steak that's getting serious attention. In addition to an award-winning wine list and a 900-bottle selection, Stalk also has a Zero-Program menu where mocktails are given careful consideration.

stalksteakhouse.com

(907) 696-3311

12110 Business Blvd, Ste 2, Eagle River, AK 99577

Arizona: The Stockyards

Prime rib dinner on Stockyards plate with baked potato Stockyards Restaurant/Facebook

The 1940s-era Stockyards Restaurant is a beloved reminder of Phoenix's history. Originally situated alongside the largest feedlot in the world, the restaurant got a 2004 makeover helped ensure its longevity. Opt for the dining room or the stunning lounge called the 1889 Saloon with hand-carved bar (worth around $750,000 in 2020's money), visitors are treated to dishes like perfectly cooked bison ribeye, a warm-you-from-the-inside steak soup, and many delightful desserts (especially the pecan pie). 

stockyardssteakhouse.com

(602) 273-7378

5009 E Washington, Phoenix, AZ 85034

Arkansas: Arthur's Prime Steakhouse

Tomahawk steak and glass of red wine on wooden tray Arthur's Prime Steakhouse/Facebook

There are a lot of signs that you're eating at a high-quality steakhouse, including in-depth menu descriptions. Head to Arthur's in Little Rock, and you'll see a menu that includes descriptors like dry-aged prime beef, Australian wagyu and Japanese kobe. Add in an award-winning wine list, and it's no wonder customers say this is the perfect place for a romantic evening, anniversary dinner, or birthday — especially if you don't skip the chocolate cheesecake.

arthursprime.com

(501) 821-1838 

16100 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, AR 72223

California: Gwen

Wagyu steak sliced on a place on marble tabletop Gwen/Facebook

There are a lot of outstanding steakhouses in California, but we're saying the best of the best is the Michelin-starred Gwen. Why? Opened by brothers Luke and Curtis Stone, the restaurant features flexible dining options, dry-aged steaks, seasonal sides, an award-winning wine selection, and a butcher shop, too. Dine on delicious steaks, then select some to take home. They'll even give you advice on how to cook it like the pros do.

gwenla.com

(323) 946-7500

6600 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Colorado: A5 Steakhouse

Sliced steak on a plate with utensils on wooden table A5 Steakhouse/Facebook

When we here at Tasting Table ranked some of the top steakhouses in Denver, it was A5 that came in at the top spot. We cited modern vibes and a commitment to sustainability that elevated this place, and you don't have to take our word for it. A5 also gets a shout-out in the Michelin Guide. The tomahawk ribeye is a major hit, and so is the chance to sit and watch fresh oysters being shucked. 

a5denver.com

(303) 623-0534 

1600 15th St, Denver, CO 80202

Connecticut: David Burke Prime

Steaks on wooden cutting board and Himalayan salt block with asparagus David Burke Prime/Facebook

Can some of the best steakhouses in the country really be located inside casinos? Absolutely, and that brings us to Connecticut's David Burke Prime at Foxwoods Resort Casino. This steakhouse not only dry-ages steaks in-house but also holds a U.S. patent on the process. Add in an award-winning wine selection with more than 750 types of wine, a menu that includes wagyu and kobe beef, and a three-course lobster night, and it's no wonder customers keep coming back. 

davidburkeprime.com

(860) 312-8753

350 Trolley Line Blvd, Mashantucket, CT 06338

Delaware: Snuff Mill Restaurant, Butchery & Wine Bar

Filet on plate with mash, carrots, and sauce Snuff Mill Restaurant, Butchery & Wine Bar/Facebook

When Snuff Mill Restaurant, Butchery & Wine Bar opened in 2021, it immediately got a ton of buzzy press. This place partners with a number of local farmers to source its ingredients, and dishes feature lobster, salmon, and caviar in addition to dry-aged strip steaks, long-bone and prime ribeyes, and filet mignon. The steak frites dish gets a lot of love from customers. And don't forget the gelato. 

snuffmillbutchery.com

(302) 303-7676

1601 Concord Pike, Suite 77/79, Wilmington, DE 19803

Florida: Daniel's, A Florida Steakhouse

Wagyu steak sliced on a plate with bottle and glass of red wine Daniel's, a Florida Steakhouse/Facebook

It's the wagyu tartare and Florida oysters that get a shout-out in the Michelin Guide's review of this Florida hotspot, and it's no wonder. Daniel's has a commitment to in-state sourcing, so while the menu here might feature dishes of wagyu ribeye and porterhouse, there's also some outstanding seafood dishes. Save room for dessert — it's the key lime pie that steals the show. 

danielssteak.com/fort-lauderdale

(954) 451-1200

620 S Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Georgia: Marcel

Juicy steak on a plate with glass of red wine Marcel/Facebook

Caviar and escargot, oysters and shrimp scampi ... and that's just to start. The steaks at this French-inspired steakhouse include dry-aged ribeye and a porterhouse that's big enough to feed multiple people. It's served alongside an ever-changing seasonal menu. The Michelin Guide gives this place a nod for its speakeasy-meets-high-class European vibes, and customers give it a nod for outstanding beef Wellington, the filet mignon, and the baked Alaska. 

marcelatl.com

(404) 665-4555

1170 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318

Hawaii: Hy's Steakhouse

Filet and lobster tail on plate with lemon and butter in background Hy's Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar/Facebook

When Reddit users ask whether Hy's really lives up to the hype, some even go as far as to say Hy's serves the steak that they compare all others to, and those others fall short. Originally associated with the fine dining scene in Alberta, Canada, the Hawaii location remains a tribute to that old-school steakhouse. Today, prime beef is cooked with Hawaiian Kiawe wood for a sweet-and-smoky flavor that is unparalleled. 

hyswaikiki.com

(808) 922-5555

2440 Kuhio Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815

Idaho: Chandlers

Sliced filet on plate with utensil on wood table Chandlers Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood/Facebook

Chandlers has a list of accolades, for everything from its romantic atmosphere to a stellar wine list, and — of course — the steaks. Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms is on the menu here, and that's huge: Snake River is one of the most-lauded wagyu beef producers in the country. Add in live jazz music and a martini bar, and it's no wonder that customers say it's an outstanding experience from start to finish.

chandlersboise.com

(208) 383-4300

981 West Grove St, Boise, ID 83702

Illinois: Chicago Cut Steakhouse

Raw steaks on wooden board in front of wine bottle, glass, and cocktail shakers CHICAGO CUT STEAKHOUSE/Facebook

Chef Robert Irvine was gracious enough to sit down with us here at Tasting Table for an exclusive interview, and along the way, he shared one of his favorite restaurants. That was Chicago Cut Steakhouse, and he said it was the atmosphere here that — combined with great food — makes this a must-experience steakhouse. He's not alone in saying that. Customers give the bone-in filet a shout-out as being in the running for best meal of a lifetime. 

chicagocutsteakhouse.com

(312) 329-1800

300 N LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654

Indiana: St. Elmo Steak House

Filet on plate with asparagus and mash St. Elmo Steak House/Facebook

St. Elmo Steak House in downtown Indianapolis was founded in 1902, and in 2016, it was recognized by the James Beard Foundation as an American classic with timeless appeal. But what are the customers saying? The steaks are classics for a reason — they're flawlessly cooked, and alongside shrimp cocktail, they're even better. The cocktails are outstanding, the desserts are delectable, and the service is unmatched.

stelmos.com

(317) 635-0636

127 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Iowa: Northwestern Steakhouse

Juicy beef filet with Greek spaghetti, plate of bread, and glass of wine top-down Northwestern Steakhouse/Facebook

Established in 1920 by a pair of Greek immigrants, Iowa's Northwestern Steakhouse has an incredible history that involves the bootlegged liquors, affordable T-bones, and dishes inspired by the founders' homeland. It's still family-owned and award-winning, so it makes sense that you'll want to make reservations. The ribeye is a clear favorite (along with the pasta), the filet is ultra-tender, and as you might expect, the Greek salad is stellar. 

northwesternsteakhouse.com

(641) 423-5075

304 16th St NW, Mason City, IA 50401

Kansas: Siena Tuscan Steakhouse

Steak frites on plate with other dishes and cocktail in blurred background sienawichita/Instagram

Those who love pairing the perfect wine with their favorite steak dinner will appreciate the award-winning selection of wines on offer at Wichita's Siena Tuscan Steakhouse ... along with all the favorite steak cuts, sourced from Kansas's Creekstone Farms. Reddit users who have this place serving as the backdrop for special celebrations say that it's perfect beyond words, and everything — from the service to the smoked salmon — is outstanding.

sienawichita.com

(316) 440-5300

104 S Broadway Ave, Wichita, KS 67202

Kentucky: Repeal Oak-Fired Steakhouse

Hands holding knife and forl and cutting filet on white plate Repeal Oak-Fired Steakhouse/Facebook

In addition to a wine selection that's been winning awards and recognition for years, Repeal Oak-Fired Steakhouse also has more than 200 different types of spirits and cocktails. That's fitting for a Whiskey Row steakhouse, and it's worth noting that this is the only one serving oak-fried steaks. Customers say that every single one of those steaks is top-notch, and so are the oysters Rockefeller. 

repeallouisville.com

(502) 716-7372

101 W Main St, Unit 101, Louisville, KY 40202

Louisiana: Doris Metropolitan

Steak with assortment of roasted veg and chef's knife on wooden cutting board Doris Metropolitan (620 Chartres Street, New Orleans)/Facebook

You know you're not going to go wrong with a steakhouse that does in-house dry-aging and serves up dishes with a Middle Eastern twist — especially when there's an ever-changing menu of seasonal sides on offer, too. Shawarma with shaved tenderloin is said to be the perfect way to start a meal that only gets better with Australian wagyu and fall-off-the-bone short ribs. 

dorismetropolitan.com/new-orleans

(504) 267-3500

620 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130

Maine: The Grill Room & Bar

Steak, asparagus, and baked potato with bottle and glass of red wine The Grill Room and Bar/Facebook

The Grill Room & Bar has been winning awards since it opened in 2008, and customers praise everything from the happy hour to the steak tartare appetizers and the steaks themselves. Tragically, longtime employee turned head chef Declan Perry was killed in 2025, and the restaurant staff has promised to honor his memory and dedication in every dish served going forward. 

thegrillroomandbar.com

(207) 774-2333

84 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101

Maryland: J. Hollinger's

Sliced steak on blue plate with forks J. Hollinger's/Facebook

Sure, a steakhouse experience is about the steak, but there should be options for everyone on a menu. That's the case at J. Hollinger's, the Silver Spring steakhouse that Reddit users laud for vegetarian dishes like pumpkin pasta. There's also an eggplant parmesan stack and a watermelon basil tomato salad that sound delicious, and the vegetable tempura is reportedly just as good as the steak frites. 

jhollingers.com

(301) 328-0035

8606 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Massachusetts: The Stockyard

Aus ju being poured over steak on a plate with greens Stockyard Classic American Tavern/Facebook

Brighton's connection to cattle goes back a long way — all the way to 1742. The Stockyard didn't come along until 1972, but this landmark restaurant is still honoring centuries of America's beef industry by serving up incredible orders of prime rib, delectable baby back ribs, perfectly-cooked ribeye, and New York strip steaks that you'll want to write home about. Add in over-the-top portions, and it's a total win.

stockyardrestaurant.com

(617) 782-4700

135 Market St, Brighton, MA 02135

Michigan: Butcher's Union

Strip steak on white plate with serving of fried potatoes Butcher's Union/Facebook

For those who believe a great steakhouse is made ever greater with a stellar whiskey list, Butcher's Union doesn't disappoint. The old fashioned — and its creative variations — come highly recommended, the Wagyu sirloin is the sort of meal that shows up in your dreams, and the flank steak is melt-in-your-mouth perfect. Feeling like a sandwich? This place has a shaved ribeye sandwich that won't do you wrong. 

butchersuniongr.com

(616) 551-1323

438 Bridge St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Minnesota: Manny's Steakhouse

Steak and fries on plate with another blurred in background Manny's Steakhouse/Facebook

Manny's hasn't just been included on lists of best steakhouses in the state, it's also gotten the nod for being among the best in the world. It makes sense: Manny's works with beef suppliers and oversees its own herds, built around a bull specially selected for the Manny's Heritage Beef breeding program. Add in outstanding cocktails and a staff that's willing to help you choose the perfect cut of aged steak, and it's a next-level experience. 

mannyssteakhouse.com

(612) 339-9900

825 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55402

Mississippi: H.D. Gibbes & Sons

Steak on a plate with loaded baked potato and green beans H. D. Gibbes & Sons/Facebook

A great steak dinner doesn't always cost a fortune. We here at Tasting Table have named H.D. Gibbes & Sons one of the best steakhouses where you can get a meal for under $50. It comes with your choice of two sides, and they're all delicious. Locals make this a regular stop, the desserts are a must, and it has an amazing atmosphere.

hdgibbesandsons.com

(601) 573-9924

140 Main St, Learned, MS 39154

Missouri: Annie Gunn's

Steak with sauteed mushrooms and ramps on plate The Smoke House Market/Facebook

Ever wish you could pick up some of those steakhouse meats to take home for another meal? You can do that at Annie Gunn's adjoining Smokehouse Market. After enjoying a meal from a James Beard-recognized chef, pick up some dry-aged Wagyu coulotte for later. There's an award-winning wine selection, a staff lauded for their recommendations, and don't overlook the off-menu specials. 

anniegunns.com

(636) 532-7684

16806 Chesterfield Airport Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63005

Montana: Casagranda's Steakhouse

Steak with mushrooms, bowl of shrimp and baked potato Casagranda's Steakhouse

David Page is a heavy hitter in the food world — he's the creator of "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives" and the author of "Food Americana: The Remarkable People and Incredible Stories Behind America's Favorite Dishes." Page himself gave Montana's Casagranda's Steakhouse a shout-out, and praise from loyal fans suggests it's well-deserved. Huge steaks, equally delicious salads, appetizers, and sides, and the best mac and cheese around? What's more American than that?

casagrandassteakhouse.com

(406) 723-4141

801 S Utah Ave, Butte, MT 59701

Nebraska: Brother Sebastian's

Steak with sauce and a baked potato on plate with red placemat Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse and Winery/Facebook

A truly great steakhouse has an atmosphere that is as memorable as the food. Brother Sebastian's delivers on both. Modeled after the old Spanish monasteries of California, this Omaha landmark is celebrated for a unique atmosphere, friendly staff, a romantic vibe, and steak and seafood dishes that are among the finest in the land. 

brothersebastians.com

(402) 330-0300

1350 S 119th St, Omaha, NE 68114

Nevada: Bavette's Steakhouse & Bar

Steak on plate with separate sides of mac and cheese and Brussels sprouts Bavette's Steakhouse & Bar/Facebook

There are a lot of great steakhouses in Las Vegas, so this was another tough pick. We went with Bavette's for a few reasons, starting with the fact that this is no ordinary steakhouse. Think Tiffany lamps, an elegant setting with jazz music and an Art Deco speakeasy vibe, and you're there. Bavette's delivers on outstanding service, too, and we haven't even touched on the flavorful, dry-aged steak with sides every bit as decadent as you'd hope. 

bavettessteakhouse.com/vegas/home

(702) 730-6700

37770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

New Hampshire: The Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery

Steak tips on wooden board with more on grilled in blurred background Tuckaway Tavern & Butchery/Facebook

In addition to the restaurant, this location also has a butchery where customers can order their favorites to take home. There's only one catch: Some say they could have easily spent too much on all of the meats on offer. The steak tips are a favorite, the bison tips are nothing short of perfection, and the mac and cheese is pretty great, too. 

tuckaway.com

(603) 244-2431

58 Route 27, Raymond, NH 03077

New Jersey: Stage Left Steak

Assortment of steak dishes, cocktails, sides, and dipping sauces on wooden table Stage Left Steak/Facebook

Stage Left Steak has been around since 1992. Stage Left owners Francis Schott and Mark Pascal can be credited with starting one of the OG craft cocktail programs, and this place is still getting lots of love for the drink menu. Its stellar cocktails and Wagyu steak are as timeless as they are delicious. 

stageleft.com

(732) 828-4444

5 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

New Mexico: Market Steer Steakhouse

Ribeye and filet on wooden board Market Steer Steakhouse/Facebook

Kathleen Crook is the chef behind the delectable dishes coming out of the kitchen at Santa Fe's Market Steer Steakhouse, and in 2025, she was one of the James Beard Foundation's TasteTwenty Chefs. Cowboy ribeyes and Wagyu beef, melt-in-your-mouth filets, along with bone marrow and mussels appetizers, and truffle butter so good that customers even take home the leftovers? It's no wonder you'll need to make reservations.

marketsteersteakhouse.com

(505) 365-1010

213 Washington Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501

New York: Bourbon Steak

Steak on black plate with separate side of broccoli Bourbon Steak New York/Facebook

When you see Michelin-starred chef Michael Mina's name on a restaurant, you know it's going to be something special. And New York's Bourbon Steak delivers: It's elegant, beautiful, and boasts a sophisticated menu that matches the atmosphere. Expect caviar and beignet rolls, tuna tartare, Wagyu steaks, and truffle mac and cheese that are perfectly prepared. 

bourbonsteaknyc.com

(212) 484-5120

160 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019

North Carolina: Angus Barn

Steak with asparagus and sauce drizzle on plate The Angus Barn/Facebook

The Angus Barn has been inducted into the Steakhouse Hall of Fame, and that's made even more impressive by the fact that the founders had no restaurant experience when they opened this place in 1960. Decades later, the word "delicious" is still used in countless reviews, while dishes like the beef kabobs are outstanding enough to win over those who don't count red meat among their favorites. Add in plenty of vegetarian options, and there's something for everyone.

angusbarn.com

(919) 781-2444

9401 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27617

North Dakota: Harry's Steakhouse

Hand sprinkling salt on a steak on plate in the kitchen Harry's Steakhouse-Grand Forks/Facebook

Grand Forks residents have turned to Harry's Steakhouse for those times when they're looking for an intimate dinner in a romantic setting, and it never disappoints. It serves up classic dishes with a modern flair, and diners appreciate that they can expect the best of both worlds here. The tomahawk steak is a must-try, the specialty cocktails are excellent, and cozy dining nooks mean a sense of privacy, all while still receiving top-notch service.

harryssteakhousend.com

(701) 757-2333

421 Demers Ave, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Ohio: Marble Room

White plate with fancy-looking steak and tiny sides Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar/Facebook

The Marble Room boasts a luxurious dining experience that goes above and beyond expectations. Does it deliver? Customers say that it does, noting details like staff who bring small stools for purses and handbags, and the gold bar dessert. The steak lives up to the high expectations set by the atmosphere and ambiance, with many saying it's not only the best steakhouse they've been to but among the best meals ever enjoyed. 

marbleroomcle.com

(216) 523-7000

623 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114

Oklahoma: Cattlemen's Steakhouse

Steak with separate plates of eggs and gravy for breakfast Cattlemen's Steakhouse in Historic Stockyard City/Facebook

Cattlemen's has a history that goes back more than a century, but it wasn't until the 1940s that it changed hands in a dice game and was turned into something truly special. Worth a trip from out of town, it has remained a local favorite with an authentic, western vibe and deliciously tender steaks served perfectly prepared by attentive staff.

cattlemensrestaurant.com

(405) 236-0416

1309 S Agnew, Oklahoma City, OK 73108

Oregon: RingSide Steakhouse

Prime rib being sliced on wooden board RingSide Steakhouse/Facebook

It's impossible to talk about the best steakhouses in America without a mention of Portland's RingSide. Consistently praised for award-winning service, hospitality, wine selections, and steaks, this place is putting just as much time and effort into the fan favorite onion rings as it does into the steak selection. And those onion rings? James Beard himself called them the best in the nation. 

ringsidesteakhouse.com

(503) 223-1513

2165 W Burnside, Portland, OR 97210

Pennsylvania: Barclay Prime

Scooping bone marrow onto steak on a wooden board with glass of wine Barclay Prime/Facebook

Fine dining in Philadelphia doesn't get much finer than what's happening at Barclay Prime. This is the place that famously serves up a $140 cheesesteak with Wagyu and foie gras — along with truffle Cheez Whiz — and that wasn't just a stunt. Diners say the cheesesteak is incredible but if that's not your thing, don't worry: The Wagyu New York strip steaks and dry-aged ribeye are just as phenomenal. 

barclayprime.com

(215) 732-7560

237 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Rhode Island: Mill's Tavern

Sliced steak with plated bone marrow in background Mill's Tavern Restaurant/Facebook

Mill's Tavern hits all the buzzwords: Upscale yet accessible, seasonal and local, welcoming enough for an everyday dinner and unique enough for those special occasions. With an award-winning wine selection backing up dishes like filet and ribeye to beautifully presented tenderloin, rack of lamb, and Cajun swordfish, everything comes together to have customers looking forward to the next visit.

millstavernrestaurant.com

(401) 272-3331

101 N Main St, Providence, RI 02903

South Carolina: Marbled & Fin

Steak with sauce and seaprate sides blurred in background Marbled & Fin Charleston/Facebook

There was a lot of buzzy press around the 2024 opening of Marbled & Fin, but did it live up to the hype? Yes. When Charleston residents were polled about which restaurants in the city deserve attention from the Michelin Guide, this was one. Guests can count on a stellar selection of steaks and seafood with an ultra-modern atmosphere, outstanding cocktails, and classics like creamed spinach. 

marbledandfin.com

(843) 278-5488

480 E Bay St, Suite A, Charleston, SC 29403

South Dakota: Morrie's Steakhouse

Sliced steak on board with roasted vegetables and bread Morrie's Steakhouse/Facebook

Morrie's prides itself on having the perfect steak for everyone, and the extensive menu sports everything from Japanese Wagyu filet and strip steaks to Delmonico cut ribeye and pasture-raised bison ribeye. Portions are generous and traditional sides are done really, really well. It's no wonder customers leave looking forward to the next meal here. 

morriessteakhouse.com

(605) 362-8125

2507 S Shirley Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Tennessee: Bourbon Steak Nashville

Sliced steak with vegetables on cast iron tray Bourbon Steak (Nashville, TN)/Facebook

Nashville's restaurant scene is just as vibrant as the music scene, so for a single steakhouse to win so much praise for everything from the quality of its steak to the view from the rooftop bar, it says a lot. Outstanding steak and seafood dishes are paired with the perfect wines, and some customers declare this the dining experience of a lifetime.

nashvillebourbonsteak.com

(629) 208-8440

201 8th Ave South, Nashville, TN 37203

Texas: Pappas Bros.

Cocktail and plates with steak and onion rings on white tablecloth Pappas Bros. Steakhouse/Facebook

There are three Pappas Bros. locations — one in Dallas and two in Houston — and we'll tell you now that this is the steakhouse for wine lovers. The award-winning selection features a collection of 3,900 wines, but don't worry: The sommeliers here get high praise for not only their ability to recommend the perfect wine, but for treating customers the same, whether they order a $20 bottle or a $1,000 one. 

pappasbros.com

Multiple locations

Utah: Hoof & Vine

Filet and shrimp on plate with asparagus and veg Hoof & Vine/Facebook

Hoof & Vine made its debut in 2014, and the idea behind this steakhouse is as straightforward as it is complex to execute: Take steakhouse classics and give them a modern upgrade. The New Zealand elk gets high praise and then some, while the bavette, strip steaks, and ribeyes don't disappoint, either. With sorbet between courses and crème brûlée to finish it off, it might be the perfect meal. 

hoofandvine.com

(801) 569-4645

7680 S Union Park Ave, Midvale, UT 84047

Vermont: EB Strong's

Steak and mushrooms on mashed potatoes on white plate ebstrongs_primesteakhouse/Instagram

EB Strong's menu is strong on the classics: Think shrimp cocktail, lobster mac and cheese, the timeless wedge salad, and entrées like steak frites, Prime beef ribeye, strip steaks, and — of course — a porterhouse. Dishes are classics for a reason, and customers say that the filet mignon is divine, the Brussels sprouts are an all-around win, the mashed potatoes are perfectly buttered, and the creamed spinach is stellar.

ebstrongs.com

(802) 497-1214

10 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401

Virginia: Buckhead's

Filet with mashed potatoes, asparagus, and broccoli and glass of wine Buckhead's Chop House/Facebook

Buckhead's has been a Richmond mainstay since 1994, and it's proof that there truly are such things as hidden gems. With its unassuming location in a strip mall, it would be easy to overlook, but it has an award-winning wine selection, a menu that includes Prime Black Angus beef, an intimate atmosphere, and tender, flavorful steaks that are the centerpiece.

buckheads.com

(804) 750-2000

8510 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23229

Washington: Churchill's Steakhouse

Two filets, one whole, one sliced showing the inside Churchill's Steakhouse/Facebook

The family behind Churchill's Steakhouse has a history in the meat industry that goes back to the 1800s, so it's not surprising this place is in the Steakhouse Hall of Fame. There are no laurels being rested on here, though, and customers still say each and every steak option is delicious. Don't worry if you're not sure what to order; the staff are outstanding at their ability to explain every cut and its characteristics.

churchillssteakhouse.com

(509) 474-9888

165 South Post St, Spokane, WA 99201

West Virginia: The Wonder Bar Steakhouse

Steak and lobster tail on plate with butter sauce wonderbarsteakhouse/Instagram

Clarksburg's Wonder Bar Steakhouse is a staple in the state's restaurant scene, first opening in 1946. In recent years, it's been widely recognized for its wine selection. It has maintained that classic, old-school feel with touches such as warm garlic bread that put perfectly cooked steaks into the realm of an outstanding experience. The views from the outdoor patio don't hurt, either.

wonderbarsteakhouse.com

(304) 622-1451

1012 Wonderbar Rd, Clarksburg, WV 26301

Wisconsin: Mason Street Grill

Filet medallions with foie gras and sauce Mason Street Grill (424 E Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee)/Facebook

Should a great steakhouse have live music and a setting perhaps best described as embracing the best of a city's past? Mason Street Grill says yes to both with regularly scheduled live jazz musicians playing for the customers dining inside a space in Milwaukee's 19th-century Pfister Hotel. The mac and cheese is — as befits Wisconsin — perfect and other sides are just as good, served alongside steaks that melt in your mouth. 

masonstreetgrill.com

(414) 298-3131

425 E Mason St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Wyoming: Miners and Stockmen's

Sliced prime rib on wooden board Miners and Stockman's Steakhouse/Facebook

There are a lot of great steakhouses in Wyoming, but Miners & Stockmen's is extraordinary. This steakhouse — which sits in the tiny town of Hartville (population: 65) — is one of the best places to go for a taste of the American West. Those who make the trip report finding perfectly cooked steak with the ideal whiskey pairings, sides that are just as outstanding, and plenty of customers say you should definitely opt for the ribeye.

wyomingsoldestbar.com

(307) 836-2008

608 Main St, Hartville, WY 82215

Methodology

Man sitting at bar smelling the aroma of a steak on wooden board Yakobchukolena/Getty Images

There are a lot of great steakhouses out there, and picking the best in each state was tough. So we laid out some guidelines for what restaurants qualified, and as a disclaimer, we immediately eliminated large, sprawling chains that had dozens of locations in different states.

In addition to taking into account customer reviews and recommendations on travel sites and social media, we also looked at whether places had local and national press mentions, local and national awards, and whether they had gotten mentions from organizations like the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation. Finally, the very best not only serve up high-quality steaks, but offer sides that are equally diverse and delicious, and have excellent wine and cocktail programs. We looked for mentions of friendly, knowledgeable staff, and places that make guests feel comfortable and welcome — which is what a great steakhouse is all about.

