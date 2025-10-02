The Absolute Best Steakhouse In Every State
Few dining experiences are as quintessentially American as the traditional steakhouse. Choosing a restaurant to visit is always fun, and there's something extra-special when you know you're going to be served up a perfectly cooked slab of your favorite cut of steak with some delicious sides and perhaps even a glass of wine. A less-than-stellar steakhouse experience can be incredibly disappointing. The good news is that there are plenty of great options out there.
There are certainly a lot of chain restaurants that are known for using high-quality steaks, and some steakhouse chains are even serving time- and labor-intensive dry-aged steak. But would you call any of them the best in your state?
We wanted to find out just what the best steakhouse in every state was, so we did some digging. In order to be considered the best, we looked for places that not only served highly recommended and favorably reviewed high-quality steaks, but we also looked for places that put as much care and effort into the quality of the sides and the wine list as the steak. Atmosphere, service, and — in some cases — longevity all needed to come together to create the perfect steakhouse experience, so let's talk about those that made the cut.
Alabama: Big Mike's Steakhouse
In the same year that some steakhouse chains were facing challenges from declining business, the Alabama-based chain Big Mike's announced that there were two new locations on the way. That alone is a great indication of how people feel about the food, but what else are they saying? That it's the perfect steakhouse for a special occasion, and sides like the crab cakes, fried mushrooms, and fried pickles are just as good as the steak itself.
Multiple locations
Alaska: Stalk Steakhouse
Stalk Steakhouse's mission statement is to bring a fine dining steakhouse experience to Eagle River. Customers say that's exactly what's happened, with Reddit users raving over the high-quality steak on offer. It's not just the steak that's getting serious attention. In addition to an award-winning wine list and a 900-bottle selection, Stalk also has a Zero-Program menu where mocktails are given careful consideration.
(907) 696-3311
12110 Business Blvd, Ste 2, Eagle River, AK 99577
Arizona: The Stockyards
The 1940s-era Stockyards Restaurant is a beloved reminder of Phoenix's history. Originally situated alongside the largest feedlot in the world, the restaurant got a 2004 makeover helped ensure its longevity. Opt for the dining room or the stunning lounge called the 1889 Saloon with hand-carved bar (worth around $750,000 in 2020's money), visitors are treated to dishes like perfectly cooked bison ribeye, a warm-you-from-the-inside steak soup, and many delightful desserts (especially the pecan pie).
(602) 273-7378
5009 E Washington, Phoenix, AZ 85034
Arkansas: Arthur's Prime Steakhouse
There are a lot of signs that you're eating at a high-quality steakhouse, including in-depth menu descriptions. Head to Arthur's in Little Rock, and you'll see a menu that includes descriptors like dry-aged prime beef, Australian wagyu and Japanese kobe. Add in an award-winning wine list, and it's no wonder customers say this is the perfect place for a romantic evening, anniversary dinner, or birthday — especially if you don't skip the chocolate cheesecake.
(501) 821-1838
16100 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, AR 72223
California: Gwen
There are a lot of outstanding steakhouses in California, but we're saying the best of the best is the Michelin-starred Gwen. Why? Opened by brothers Luke and Curtis Stone, the restaurant features flexible dining options, dry-aged steaks, seasonal sides, an award-winning wine selection, and a butcher shop, too. Dine on delicious steaks, then select some to take home. They'll even give you advice on how to cook it like the pros do.
(323) 946-7500
6600 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Colorado: A5 Steakhouse
When we here at Tasting Table ranked some of the top steakhouses in Denver, it was A5 that came in at the top spot. We cited modern vibes and a commitment to sustainability that elevated this place, and you don't have to take our word for it. A5 also gets a shout-out in the Michelin Guide. The tomahawk ribeye is a major hit, and so is the chance to sit and watch fresh oysters being shucked.
(303) 623-0534
1600 15th St, Denver, CO 80202
Connecticut: David Burke Prime
Can some of the best steakhouses in the country really be located inside casinos? Absolutely, and that brings us to Connecticut's David Burke Prime at Foxwoods Resort Casino. This steakhouse not only dry-ages steaks in-house but also holds a U.S. patent on the process. Add in an award-winning wine selection with more than 750 types of wine, a menu that includes wagyu and kobe beef, and a three-course lobster night, and it's no wonder customers keep coming back.
(860) 312-8753
350 Trolley Line Blvd, Mashantucket, CT 06338
Delaware: Snuff Mill Restaurant, Butchery & Wine Bar
When Snuff Mill Restaurant, Butchery & Wine Bar opened in 2021, it immediately got a ton of buzzy press. This place partners with a number of local farmers to source its ingredients, and dishes feature lobster, salmon, and caviar in addition to dry-aged strip steaks, long-bone and prime ribeyes, and filet mignon. The steak frites dish gets a lot of love from customers. And don't forget the gelato.
(302) 303-7676
1601 Concord Pike, Suite 77/79, Wilmington, DE 19803
Florida: Daniel's, A Florida Steakhouse
It's the wagyu tartare and Florida oysters that get a shout-out in the Michelin Guide's review of this Florida hotspot, and it's no wonder. Daniel's has a commitment to in-state sourcing, so while the menu here might feature dishes of wagyu ribeye and porterhouse, there's also some outstanding seafood dishes. Save room for dessert — it's the key lime pie that steals the show.
danielssteak.com/fort-lauderdale
(954) 451-1200
620 S Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Georgia: Marcel
Caviar and escargot, oysters and shrimp scampi ... and that's just to start. The steaks at this French-inspired steakhouse include dry-aged ribeye and a porterhouse that's big enough to feed multiple people. It's served alongside an ever-changing seasonal menu. The Michelin Guide gives this place a nod for its speakeasy-meets-high-class European vibes, and customers give it a nod for outstanding beef Wellington, the filet mignon, and the baked Alaska.
(404) 665-4555
1170 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hawaii: Hy's Steakhouse
When Reddit users ask whether Hy's really lives up to the hype, some even go as far as to say Hy's serves the steak that they compare all others to, and those others fall short. Originally associated with the fine dining scene in Alberta, Canada, the Hawaii location remains a tribute to that old-school steakhouse. Today, prime beef is cooked with Hawaiian Kiawe wood for a sweet-and-smoky flavor that is unparalleled.
(808) 922-5555
2440 Kuhio Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815
Idaho: Chandlers
Chandlers has a list of accolades, for everything from its romantic atmosphere to a stellar wine list, and — of course — the steaks. Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms is on the menu here, and that's huge: Snake River is one of the most-lauded wagyu beef producers in the country. Add in live jazz music and a martini bar, and it's no wonder that customers say it's an outstanding experience from start to finish.
(208) 383-4300
981 West Grove St, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Chicago Cut Steakhouse
Chef Robert Irvine was gracious enough to sit down with us here at Tasting Table for an exclusive interview, and along the way, he shared one of his favorite restaurants. That was Chicago Cut Steakhouse, and he said it was the atmosphere here that — combined with great food — makes this a must-experience steakhouse. He's not alone in saying that. Customers give the bone-in filet a shout-out as being in the running for best meal of a lifetime.
(312) 329-1800
300 N LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654
Indiana: St. Elmo Steak House
St. Elmo Steak House in downtown Indianapolis was founded in 1902, and in 2016, it was recognized by the James Beard Foundation as an American classic with timeless appeal. But what are the customers saying? The steaks are classics for a reason — they're flawlessly cooked, and alongside shrimp cocktail, they're even better. The cocktails are outstanding, the desserts are delectable, and the service is unmatched.
(317) 635-0636
127 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Iowa: Northwestern Steakhouse
Established in 1920 by a pair of Greek immigrants, Iowa's Northwestern Steakhouse has an incredible history that involves the bootlegged liquors, affordable T-bones, and dishes inspired by the founders' homeland. It's still family-owned and award-winning, so it makes sense that you'll want to make reservations. The ribeye is a clear favorite (along with the pasta), the filet is ultra-tender, and as you might expect, the Greek salad is stellar.
(641) 423-5075
304 16th St NW, Mason City, IA 50401
Kansas: Siena Tuscan Steakhouse
Those who love pairing the perfect wine with their favorite steak dinner will appreciate the award-winning selection of wines on offer at Wichita's Siena Tuscan Steakhouse ... along with all the favorite steak cuts, sourced from Kansas's Creekstone Farms. Reddit users who have this place serving as the backdrop for special celebrations say that it's perfect beyond words, and everything — from the service to the smoked salmon — is outstanding.
(316) 440-5300
104 S Broadway Ave, Wichita, KS 67202
Kentucky: Repeal Oak-Fired Steakhouse
In addition to a wine selection that's been winning awards and recognition for years, Repeal Oak-Fired Steakhouse also has more than 200 different types of spirits and cocktails. That's fitting for a Whiskey Row steakhouse, and it's worth noting that this is the only one serving oak-fried steaks. Customers say that every single one of those steaks is top-notch, and so are the oysters Rockefeller.
(502) 716-7372
101 W Main St, Unit 101, Louisville, KY 40202
Louisiana: Doris Metropolitan
You know you're not going to go wrong with a steakhouse that does in-house dry-aging and serves up dishes with a Middle Eastern twist — especially when there's an ever-changing menu of seasonal sides on offer, too. Shawarma with shaved tenderloin is said to be the perfect way to start a meal that only gets better with Australian wagyu and fall-off-the-bone short ribs.
dorismetropolitan.com/new-orleans
(504) 267-3500
620 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: The Grill Room & Bar
The Grill Room & Bar has been winning awards since it opened in 2008, and customers praise everything from the happy hour to the steak tartare appetizers and the steaks themselves. Tragically, longtime employee turned head chef Declan Perry was killed in 2025, and the restaurant staff has promised to honor his memory and dedication in every dish served going forward.
(207) 774-2333
84 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: J. Hollinger's
Sure, a steakhouse experience is about the steak, but there should be options for everyone on a menu. That's the case at J. Hollinger's, the Silver Spring steakhouse that Reddit users laud for vegetarian dishes like pumpkin pasta. There's also an eggplant parmesan stack and a watermelon basil tomato salad that sound delicious, and the vegetable tempura is reportedly just as good as the steak frites.
(301) 328-0035
8606 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910
Massachusetts: The Stockyard
Brighton's connection to cattle goes back a long way — all the way to 1742. The Stockyard didn't come along until 1972, but this landmark restaurant is still honoring centuries of America's beef industry by serving up incredible orders of prime rib, delectable baby back ribs, perfectly-cooked ribeye, and New York strip steaks that you'll want to write home about. Add in over-the-top portions, and it's a total win.
(617) 782-4700
135 Market St, Brighton, MA 02135
Michigan: Butcher's Union
For those who believe a great steakhouse is made ever greater with a stellar whiskey list, Butcher's Union doesn't disappoint. The old fashioned — and its creative variations — come highly recommended, the Wagyu sirloin is the sort of meal that shows up in your dreams, and the flank steak is melt-in-your-mouth perfect. Feeling like a sandwich? This place has a shaved ribeye sandwich that won't do you wrong.
(616) 551-1323
438 Bridge St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Minnesota: Manny's Steakhouse
Manny's hasn't just been included on lists of best steakhouses in the state, it's also gotten the nod for being among the best in the world. It makes sense: Manny's works with beef suppliers and oversees its own herds, built around a bull specially selected for the Manny's Heritage Beef breeding program. Add in outstanding cocktails and a staff that's willing to help you choose the perfect cut of aged steak, and it's a next-level experience.
(612) 339-9900
825 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Mississippi: H.D. Gibbes & Sons
A great steak dinner doesn't always cost a fortune. We here at Tasting Table have named H.D. Gibbes & Sons one of the best steakhouses where you can get a meal for under $50. It comes with your choice of two sides, and they're all delicious. Locals make this a regular stop, the desserts are a must, and it has an amazing atmosphere.
(601) 573-9924
140 Main St, Learned, MS 39154
Missouri: Annie Gunn's
Ever wish you could pick up some of those steakhouse meats to take home for another meal? You can do that at Annie Gunn's adjoining Smokehouse Market. After enjoying a meal from a James Beard-recognized chef, pick up some dry-aged Wagyu coulotte for later. There's an award-winning wine selection, a staff lauded for their recommendations, and don't overlook the off-menu specials.
(636) 532-7684
16806 Chesterfield Airport Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63005
Montana: Casagranda's Steakhouse
David Page is a heavy hitter in the food world — he's the creator of "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives" and the author of "Food Americana: The Remarkable People and Incredible Stories Behind America's Favorite Dishes." Page himself gave Montana's Casagranda's Steakhouse a shout-out, and praise from loyal fans suggests it's well-deserved. Huge steaks, equally delicious salads, appetizers, and sides, and the best mac and cheese around? What's more American than that?
(406) 723-4141
801 S Utah Ave, Butte, MT 59701
Nebraska: Brother Sebastian's
A truly great steakhouse has an atmosphere that is as memorable as the food. Brother Sebastian's delivers on both. Modeled after the old Spanish monasteries of California, this Omaha landmark is celebrated for a unique atmosphere, friendly staff, a romantic vibe, and steak and seafood dishes that are among the finest in the land.
(402) 330-0300
1350 S 119th St, Omaha, NE 68114
Nevada: Bavette's Steakhouse & Bar
There are a lot of great steakhouses in Las Vegas, so this was another tough pick. We went with Bavette's for a few reasons, starting with the fact that this is no ordinary steakhouse. Think Tiffany lamps, an elegant setting with jazz music and an Art Deco speakeasy vibe, and you're there. Bavette's delivers on outstanding service, too, and we haven't even touched on the flavorful, dry-aged steak with sides every bit as decadent as you'd hope.
bavettessteakhouse.com/vegas/home
(702) 730-6700
37770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
New Hampshire: The Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery
In addition to the restaurant, this location also has a butchery where customers can order their favorites to take home. There's only one catch: Some say they could have easily spent too much on all of the meats on offer. The steak tips are a favorite, the bison tips are nothing short of perfection, and the mac and cheese is pretty great, too.
(603) 244-2431
58 Route 27, Raymond, NH 03077
New Jersey: Stage Left Steak
Stage Left Steak has been around since 1992. Stage Left owners Francis Schott and Mark Pascal can be credited with starting one of the OG craft cocktail programs, and this place is still getting lots of love for the drink menu. Its stellar cocktails and Wagyu steak are as timeless as they are delicious.
(732) 828-4444
5 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
New Mexico: Market Steer Steakhouse
Kathleen Crook is the chef behind the delectable dishes coming out of the kitchen at Santa Fe's Market Steer Steakhouse, and in 2025, she was one of the James Beard Foundation's TasteTwenty Chefs. Cowboy ribeyes and Wagyu beef, melt-in-your-mouth filets, along with bone marrow and mussels appetizers, and truffle butter so good that customers even take home the leftovers? It's no wonder you'll need to make reservations.
(505) 365-1010
213 Washington Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501
New York: Bourbon Steak
When you see Michelin-starred chef Michael Mina's name on a restaurant, you know it's going to be something special. And New York's Bourbon Steak delivers: It's elegant, beautiful, and boasts a sophisticated menu that matches the atmosphere. Expect caviar and beignet rolls, tuna tartare, Wagyu steaks, and truffle mac and cheese that are perfectly prepared.
(212) 484-5120
160 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019
North Carolina: Angus Barn
The Angus Barn has been inducted into the Steakhouse Hall of Fame, and that's made even more impressive by the fact that the founders had no restaurant experience when they opened this place in 1960. Decades later, the word "delicious" is still used in countless reviews, while dishes like the beef kabobs are outstanding enough to win over those who don't count red meat among their favorites. Add in plenty of vegetarian options, and there's something for everyone.
(919) 781-2444
9401 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27617
North Dakota: Harry's Steakhouse
Grand Forks residents have turned to Harry's Steakhouse for those times when they're looking for an intimate dinner in a romantic setting, and it never disappoints. It serves up classic dishes with a modern flair, and diners appreciate that they can expect the best of both worlds here. The tomahawk steak is a must-try, the specialty cocktails are excellent, and cozy dining nooks mean a sense of privacy, all while still receiving top-notch service.
(701) 757-2333
421 Demers Ave, Grand Forks, ND 58201
Ohio: Marble Room
The Marble Room boasts a luxurious dining experience that goes above and beyond expectations. Does it deliver? Customers say that it does, noting details like staff who bring small stools for purses and handbags, and the gold bar dessert. The steak lives up to the high expectations set by the atmosphere and ambiance, with many saying it's not only the best steakhouse they've been to but among the best meals ever enjoyed.
(216) 523-7000
623 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114
Oklahoma: Cattlemen's Steakhouse
Cattlemen's has a history that goes back more than a century, but it wasn't until the 1940s that it changed hands in a dice game and was turned into something truly special. Worth a trip from out of town, it has remained a local favorite with an authentic, western vibe and deliciously tender steaks served perfectly prepared by attentive staff.
(405) 236-0416
1309 S Agnew, Oklahoma City, OK 73108
Oregon: RingSide Steakhouse
It's impossible to talk about the best steakhouses in America without a mention of Portland's RingSide. Consistently praised for award-winning service, hospitality, wine selections, and steaks, this place is putting just as much time and effort into the fan favorite onion rings as it does into the steak selection. And those onion rings? James Beard himself called them the best in the nation.
(503) 223-1513
2165 W Burnside, Portland, OR 97210
Pennsylvania: Barclay Prime
Fine dining in Philadelphia doesn't get much finer than what's happening at Barclay Prime. This is the place that famously serves up a $140 cheesesteak with Wagyu and foie gras — along with truffle Cheez Whiz — and that wasn't just a stunt. Diners say the cheesesteak is incredible but if that's not your thing, don't worry: The Wagyu New York strip steaks and dry-aged ribeye are just as phenomenal.
(215) 732-7560
237 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rhode Island: Mill's Tavern
Mill's Tavern hits all the buzzwords: Upscale yet accessible, seasonal and local, welcoming enough for an everyday dinner and unique enough for those special occasions. With an award-winning wine selection backing up dishes like filet and ribeye to beautifully presented tenderloin, rack of lamb, and Cajun swordfish, everything comes together to have customers looking forward to the next visit.
(401) 272-3331
101 N Main St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Marbled & Fin
There was a lot of buzzy press around the 2024 opening of Marbled & Fin, but did it live up to the hype? Yes. When Charleston residents were polled about which restaurants in the city deserve attention from the Michelin Guide, this was one. Guests can count on a stellar selection of steaks and seafood with an ultra-modern atmosphere, outstanding cocktails, and classics like creamed spinach.
(843) 278-5488
480 E Bay St, Suite A, Charleston, SC 29403
South Dakota: Morrie's Steakhouse
Morrie's prides itself on having the perfect steak for everyone, and the extensive menu sports everything from Japanese Wagyu filet and strip steaks to Delmonico cut ribeye and pasture-raised bison ribeye. Portions are generous and traditional sides are done really, really well. It's no wonder customers leave looking forward to the next meal here.
(605) 362-8125
2507 S Shirley Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Tennessee: Bourbon Steak Nashville
Nashville's restaurant scene is just as vibrant as the music scene, so for a single steakhouse to win so much praise for everything from the quality of its steak to the view from the rooftop bar, it says a lot. Outstanding steak and seafood dishes are paired with the perfect wines, and some customers declare this the dining experience of a lifetime.
(629) 208-8440
201 8th Ave South, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Pappas Bros.
There are three Pappas Bros. locations — one in Dallas and two in Houston — and we'll tell you now that this is the steakhouse for wine lovers. The award-winning selection features a collection of 3,900 wines, but don't worry: The sommeliers here get high praise for not only their ability to recommend the perfect wine, but for treating customers the same, whether they order a $20 bottle or a $1,000 one.
Multiple locations
Utah: Hoof & Vine
Hoof & Vine made its debut in 2014, and the idea behind this steakhouse is as straightforward as it is complex to execute: Take steakhouse classics and give them a modern upgrade. The New Zealand elk gets high praise and then some, while the bavette, strip steaks, and ribeyes don't disappoint, either. With sorbet between courses and crème brûlée to finish it off, it might be the perfect meal.
(801) 569-4645
7680 S Union Park Ave, Midvale, UT 84047
Vermont: EB Strong's
EB Strong's menu is strong on the classics: Think shrimp cocktail, lobster mac and cheese, the timeless wedge salad, and entrées like steak frites, Prime beef ribeye, strip steaks, and — of course — a porterhouse. Dishes are classics for a reason, and customers say that the filet mignon is divine, the Brussels sprouts are an all-around win, the mashed potatoes are perfectly buttered, and the creamed spinach is stellar.
(802) 497-1214
10 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Buckhead's
Buckhead's has been a Richmond mainstay since 1994, and it's proof that there truly are such things as hidden gems. With its unassuming location in a strip mall, it would be easy to overlook, but it has an award-winning wine selection, a menu that includes Prime Black Angus beef, an intimate atmosphere, and tender, flavorful steaks that are the centerpiece.
(804) 750-2000
8510 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23229
Washington: Churchill's Steakhouse
The family behind Churchill's Steakhouse has a history in the meat industry that goes back to the 1800s, so it's not surprising this place is in the Steakhouse Hall of Fame. There are no laurels being rested on here, though, and customers still say each and every steak option is delicious. Don't worry if you're not sure what to order; the staff are outstanding at their ability to explain every cut and its characteristics.
(509) 474-9888
165 South Post St, Spokane, WA 99201
West Virginia: The Wonder Bar Steakhouse
Clarksburg's Wonder Bar Steakhouse is a staple in the state's restaurant scene, first opening in 1946. In recent years, it's been widely recognized for its wine selection. It has maintained that classic, old-school feel with touches such as warm garlic bread that put perfectly cooked steaks into the realm of an outstanding experience. The views from the outdoor patio don't hurt, either.
(304) 622-1451
1012 Wonderbar Rd, Clarksburg, WV 26301
Wisconsin: Mason Street Grill
Should a great steakhouse have live music and a setting perhaps best described as embracing the best of a city's past? Mason Street Grill says yes to both with regularly scheduled live jazz musicians playing for the customers dining inside a space in Milwaukee's 19th-century Pfister Hotel. The mac and cheese is — as befits Wisconsin — perfect and other sides are just as good, served alongside steaks that melt in your mouth.
(414) 298-3131
425 E Mason St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wyoming: Miners and Stockmen's
There are a lot of great steakhouses in Wyoming, but Miners & Stockmen's is extraordinary. This steakhouse — which sits in the tiny town of Hartville (population: 65) — is one of the best places to go for a taste of the American West. Those who make the trip report finding perfectly cooked steak with the ideal whiskey pairings, sides that are just as outstanding, and plenty of customers say you should definitely opt for the ribeye.
(307) 836-2008
608 Main St, Hartville, WY 82215
Methodology
There are a lot of great steakhouses out there, and picking the best in each state was tough. So we laid out some guidelines for what restaurants qualified, and as a disclaimer, we immediately eliminated large, sprawling chains that had dozens of locations in different states.
In addition to taking into account customer reviews and recommendations on travel sites and social media, we also looked at whether places had local and national press mentions, local and national awards, and whether they had gotten mentions from organizations like the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation. Finally, the very best not only serve up high-quality steaks, but offer sides that are equally diverse and delicious, and have excellent wine and cocktail programs. We looked for mentions of friendly, knowledgeable staff, and places that make guests feel comfortable and welcome — which is what a great steakhouse is all about.