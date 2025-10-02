The Absolute Best Steakhouse In Every State

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few dining experiences are as quintessentially American as the traditional steakhouse. Choosing a restaurant to visit is always fun, and there's something extra-special when you know you're going to be served up a perfectly cooked slab of your favorite cut of steak with some delicious sides and perhaps even a glass of wine. A less-than-stellar steakhouse experience can be incredibly disappointing. The good news is that there are plenty of great options out there.

There are certainly a lot of chain restaurants that are known for using high-quality steaks, and some steakhouse chains are even serving time- and labor-intensive dry-aged steak. But would you call any of them the best in your state?

We wanted to find out just what the best steakhouse in every state was, so we did some digging. In order to be considered the best, we looked for places that not only served highly recommended and favorably reviewed high-quality steaks, but we also looked for places that put as much care and effort into the quality of the sides and the wine list as the steak. Atmosphere, service, and — in some cases — longevity all needed to come together to create the perfect steakhouse experience, so let's talk about those that made the cut.