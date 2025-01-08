11 Steakhouse Chains We Hope Can Save Their Declining Business

No matter whether you prefer upscale or more casual steakhouses, it's likely that some of your favorite chain steakhouses are in decline right now. Many have been in decline for years now, with the COVID-19 pandemic hastening their demise even further. Steak restaurant chains that once had dozens or even hundreds of locations are seeing their numbers dwindle as more and more locations close their doors. While some parent companies are trying to remodel and update technology to try to stay relevant, others are watching their franchisees give up the steakhouse game.

Advertisement

The steakhouse chains on our list range from more upscale ones to casual ones and even ones that have buffets or serve their food cafeteria-style. While one on our list still has around 680 locations left open, 64% have fewer than 50 locations. Of those, two have only two locations left, and one is the last restaurant standing. The ones on our list are restaurants that are well-regarded, often ranking among the best steakhouse chains in the U.S. While they continue to get high ratings from their loyal customers, sometimes that isn't enough, as there are many factors that go into being able to keep restaurants open. Hopefully, the beloved steakhouse chain restaurants on our list can find ways to halt their decline and not join the growing list of ones that have permanently closed their doors.

Advertisement