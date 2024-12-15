7 Steakhouse Chains That Have Permanently Closed Their Doors

Today, devotees of the American institution that is the steakhouse know all the ins and outs of getting the most out of a meal there. There's just something special about going to a steakhouse, and we're familiar with the signs that you're eating at a quality steakhouse.

Here's a surprising fact: At the time of this writing, there are over 4,000 premium steakhouse restaurants in the U.S. If you're thinking that seems low, that's what we thought, too. There are a number of steakhouse chains that are struggling to stay in business, and that got us thinking about those once-beloved chains that have disappeared forever.

It's not all bad news, and besides wallowing in a bit of good, old-fashioned nostalgia, we also discovered that some favorites are poised on the brink of a comeback. Ground Round was once widely-known as the fun steakhouse where you could throw your peanut shells on the floor, and, in 2024, it was announced that the chain — which once had hundreds of restaurants — was rebranding and reopening in hopes of staging a complete revival. That might make Gen-X hearts happy, but it's not all fun and games: We found these chains that have disappeared for good.

