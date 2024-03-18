One Of The Biggest Red Flags At A Steakhouse Starts With The Menu

It might be fun and informative to talk to your butcher about the meats on display as you browse your local grocery store when your shopping for the perfect cut, but when you sit down to dinner at a steakhouse, the only thing on your mind is leisure (and maybe the company of your dining companions). An appetite for learning may make for a good market trip, but at dinnertime, your appetite is all about steak — and at a quality steakhouse, the menu should answer all of your questions without you having to ask.

Luckily for discerning foodies, one of the biggest red flags at a steakhouse can be spotted before your food even arrives at the table. A good steakhouse with quality meat will have a descriptive menu that explains what type of meat is used, what grade it is, and where it comes from. Thorough information shows that the culinary team takes its steak seriously and has a deep understanding of different flavors and textures.

When you don't see that info printed on the menu, it's a red flag. Not being up front about all of the important info, especially regarding the steaks themselves, might mean that the quality of the ingredients (and, by extension, the general quality of the restaurant) isn't something to brag about. For top-tier chefs, only top-tier ingredients will do. Uncompromising ingredients make for dishes they can feel good about putting their name on; their professional reputation and the success of the restaurant depend on it.