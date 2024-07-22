13 Things You Should Know About Logan's Roadhouse

Juicy cuts of meat, buzzy Long Island teas, and an outback aesthetic are three things that you'll find at Logan's Roadhouse. It isn't the highest ranked steakhouse chain, but with over 100 locations across America, it's pretty popular. Unlike its internationally known steak-serving doppelganger, Texas Roadhouse, locations are mostly in the Midwest, Southern states, and on the West Coast, with a few along the East Coast. Menu offerings, hours of operation, and a rotating door of owners also set the two chains apart. Tumultuous business dealings aside, Logan's Roadhouse still keeps steak lovers' stomachs satisfied.

From its early 90s beginnings and lightning-fast success to its iconic yeast rolls and famous Roadhouse tea, Logan's Roadhouse has managed to carve a delicious niche. If you love mesquite-grilled meats served with an ice-cold brew, while stepping on peanut shells in a lively setting, this steakhouse chain is right up your alley. Here are some things you should know about Logan's Roadhouse.