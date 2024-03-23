14 Chain Restaurants With The Absolute Best Loaded Baked Potatoes

Potatoes are one of America's favorite side dishes, and baked potatoes specifically are near the top of the list. While regular baked potatoes are great, loaded baked potatoes are even better. Made by lightly coating the skin with oil and salt, baking them to perfection, and piling on a generous portion of sour cream, chives, cheddar cheese, and crispy bacon, these potatoes make the perfect side dish or a hearty meal all on their own.

Even though you can make delicious loaded baked potatoes with all the fixings from the comfort of your own kitchen, usually baked potatoes taste better in restaurants than at home. That being said, some restaurants do it better than others. There's almost nothing more satisfying than being served a steaming hot potato with a crispy, salty skin and a fluffy center, complete with all the works. On the flip side, few things are more disappointing than when your potato comes out dense, greasy, or with toppings MIA. But which restaurants deliver the perfect baked potato every time?

We compiled this list of chain restaurants with the absolute best loaded baked potatoes by testing some for ourselves, comparing online reviews, and factoring price and availability to cover a wider range. Plus, some restaurants also got extra points for creativity, variety, or the overall quality of ingredients used. So, let's dive into the world of loaded baked potatoes — prepare to walk away hungry!