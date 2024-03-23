14 Chain Restaurants With The Absolute Best Loaded Baked Potatoes
Potatoes are one of America's favorite side dishes, and baked potatoes specifically are near the top of the list. While regular baked potatoes are great, loaded baked potatoes are even better. Made by lightly coating the skin with oil and salt, baking them to perfection, and piling on a generous portion of sour cream, chives, cheddar cheese, and crispy bacon, these potatoes make the perfect side dish or a hearty meal all on their own.
Even though you can make delicious loaded baked potatoes with all the fixings from the comfort of your own kitchen, usually baked potatoes taste better in restaurants than at home. That being said, some restaurants do it better than others. There's almost nothing more satisfying than being served a steaming hot potato with a crispy, salty skin and a fluffy center, complete with all the works. On the flip side, few things are more disappointing than when your potato comes out dense, greasy, or with toppings MIA. But which restaurants deliver the perfect baked potato every time?
We compiled this list of chain restaurants with the absolute best loaded baked potatoes by testing some for ourselves, comparing online reviews, and factoring price and availability to cover a wider range. Plus, some restaurants also got extra points for creativity, variety, or the overall quality of ingredients used. So, let's dive into the world of loaded baked potatoes — prepare to walk away hungry!
LongHorn Steakhouse
It's hard to choose a favorite side dish on the menu at LongHorn Steakhouse. The casual-dining restaurant has been operating for over 40 years, and keeps customers coming back with its variety of fresh, flavorful steaks and sides alike, all offered at good value for money. The restaurant's loaded baked potato is one of the top contenders among the best LongHorn Steakhouse sides, and it's not hard to see why.
This rich and creamy crowd-favorite baked potato is stuffed with applewood smoked bacon bits, aged yellow cheddar cheese, butter, sour cream, and a sprinkle of chopped green onions — simplicity done right. And while plenty of loaded baked potatoes are either overloaded with toppings or a little scant, this one strikes the perfect ratio of potato to toppings. Large but not so oversized that you're too full to enjoy your steak dinner, this potato is certainly worth selecting as a side during your visit to LongHorn Steakhouse.
Texas Roadhouse
Famous for its scratch-made rolls, hand-cut steaks, and great service, Texas Roadhouse is always a pretty safe bet. This laid-back restaurant offers a wide variety of meat entrees, but its affordable menu also features a long list of sides, including classic steak fries, green beans, buttered corn, and sautéed mushrooms — no wonder this chain is growing fast.
As one of the most popular Texas Roadhouse menu items going, the loaded baked potato is one that will keep you coming back for more. This traditional baked potato is fantastic all on its own, and is even better when ordered loaded with sour cream, cheddar cheese, and bacon bits. Or, if you're feeling extra adventurous, you can order it with a generous topping of Texas red chili. Either way, you can expect a spud with a fluffy, flavorful filling combined with a crispy, salted skin that's baked to perfection.
On the other hand, if you're in the mood for something less savory and a little more sweet, Texas Roadhouse's loaded sweet potato comes topped with a generous drizzle of honey-caramel sauce and toasted marshmallows. If that doesn't satisfy your sweet tooth, we don't know what will.
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
As the name suggests, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is known for offering freshly made meals. While the restaurant serves a variety of side dishes, its loaded baked potato is arguably one of the most popular. Cheddar's even goes so far as to have two loaded baked potato options, one that simply comes with butter, sour cream, and cheese, and another that includes a sprinkle of crispy bacon bits.
Although this may be a simple baked potato, it is not to be underestimated. This spud showcases its ingredients with a soft center and well-balanced flavor. Unlike some loaded baked potatoes that are served at other restaurants with the cheese melted, this one comes with thick strands of fresh cheddar cheese, pairing nicely with the salty bacon crumbles and tangy sour cream. Easily elevated with a sprinkle of salt and pepper, this simple yet satisfying potato is definitely worth a try.
Outback Steakhouse
Outback Steakhouse — a chain recognized for its casual atmosphere, steak dinners, and famous Bloomin' Onion — also features a plethora of sides, including, you guessed it, a baked potato loaded with goodies. Outback's take on what it calls a "dressed" baked potato comes with all the usual toppings. Smothered under a perfectly balanced pile of butter, bacon, chives, sour cream, and melty cheese, this spud is easily among the go-to side items you can order from the popular steakhouse.
Although some online reviewers say Outback's loaded baked potato could use a bit more cheese and bacon, others said they were impressed with the overall flavor and salted skin of the spud. Still, this potato's appeal is more than skin-deep. The evenly-portioned dollop of sour cream truly does wonders to marry the rest of the toppings with the potato itself, resulting in an enjoyable pairing for the restaurant's many meaty entrees.
Ocean Prime
If baked potatoes are the perfect side for a nice, juicy steak, Ocean Prime proves that spuds are equally satiating alongside a seafood dinner. The deluxe restaurant chain is primarily known for its steak, seafood, and cocktails, but offers a wide variety of well-executed side dishes as well. In addition to more unique accompaniments such as asparagus and hollandaise, jalapeño au gratin, and miso-chili roasted broccoli, the restaurant also serves some of the more traditional sides one might expect at a steakhouse, including a fantastic loaded baked potato.
While the Ocean Prime baked potato may not be as fancy as some of the other menu items, it's still a good choice. (And it had better be good, since it's priced at $15 and up at several locations.) Plenty of online reviews say the potato — topped with bacon, cheese, chives, and sour cream — is worth the hype, in part thanks to its enormous size. Even though it may be tough to finish in one sitting, this baked potato still makes an excellent accompaniment to Ocean Prime's buttery lobster tails, Chilean sea bass, or its tender filet mignon.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
There's just something about Cracker Barrel that takes you right back home to mama's cooking. The restaurant's generously proportioned Southern homestyle meals are full of flavor at a consistently reasonable price. Cracker Barrel does comfort food right — and its loaded baked potato offerings are no exception.
The chain's classic loaded baked potato comes complete with fixings like shredded Colby cheese, bits of bacon, whipped butter, sour cream, and chopped green onions. However, the real star of the show is Cracker Barrel's loaded baked sweet potato, which goes beyond what you'd normally expect, piled high with brown sugar cinnamon butter, butter pecan syrup, candied pecans, and one big toasted marshmallow. This sugary spud is a perfect accompaniment with Cracker Barrel's maple bacon chicken.
The affinity for this chain's baked potatoes is reflected in online reviews, with one diner praising both types when commenting on the Cracker Barrel blog: "My favorite is the stuffed baked white potato and the stuffed sweet potato that gives me a fall foliage feeling ... how cozy and yummy."
Morton's
One of the finer chain chophouses going, Morton's The Steakhouse has over 65 restaurants. Although the upscale establishment initially made its bread and butter by serving hamburgers, it's now known for high-end steaks and delightful seafood options. However, the menu wouldn't be complete without a variety of mouthwatering sides, like its take on the loaded baked potato.
This spud is no joke. Loaded down with bacon, cheese, butter, and a side of sour cream, this potato is gigantic, with one surprised Tripadvisor commenter saying the potato "was virtually a meal in itself, and came with a sidecar filled with trimmings." One thing is for sure — if you get the chance to visit a Morton's Steakhouse, it's worth giving the loaded baked potato a try alongside one of the restaurant's prime cuts of meat ... even if it is a little on the pricey side, with locations charging $13 per potato or more.
Wendy's
It may come as a surprise that a fast-food establishment made this list, but considering that Wendy's baked potato offerings have a bit of a cult following — with the chain selling around a million of these spuds per week — it only seemed right. One reason why Wendy's is the only fast food chain with baked potatoes is to provide a healthier option on its menu, with the plain potato being baked on-site in a convection oven without oil or salt, allowing customers to decide from the varied topping options ... which, although less healthy than a plain potato, are a major draw as well.
The Wendy's menu features five types of baked potatoes, four of which can be considered loaded, and all are customizable. The lineup includes a baked potato with cheese, one with bacon and cheese, a sour cream and chive option, and a chili and cheese baked potato featuring the chain's famous chili. Wendy's most unique baked potato can be found in Puerto Rico, and comes topped with ham and ranch dressing. Not only are these baked potatoes highly satisfying and crave-worthy, but they're inexpensive too, generally costing between $2.50 and $4.50 depending on your location and toppings of choice.
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, a classy American eatery with a modern aesthetic, does a lot of things right — especially when it comes to sides. Most of the side dishes the restaurant offers, like lobster macaroni and cheese, a twice-baked truffle, and roasted wild mushrooms, are definitely on the fancier side, including its version of the loaded baked potato.
Unlike most potatoes, which come out already loaded, Del Frisco's does it differently. Your spud comes out alongside an array of topping options to add yourself, making it easy to customize your potato-to-fixings ratio and create the perfect combinations based on what you're feeling that night. Sour cream, curls of green onions, bacon, and cheese are all available, resulting in a savory, flavorful experience no matter how you build it. Rounded out with a salty, crispy peel, this loaded baked potato is an order you definitely won't regret.
Ruth's Chris Steak House
Ruth's Chris Steak House is a favorite chain for upscale dining ever since entrepreneur Ruth Fertel first opened its doors in New Orleans in the 1960s. This should come as no surprise to anyone who has experienced any of the restaurant's savory, broiled cuts of steak. However, even the best steak is not complete without a side, and the loaded baked potato offered at Ruth's Chris Steak House is an excellent choice.
This next-level spud is fully loaded with everything you would expect — plenty of butter, silky sour cream, melty grated cheese, chopped green onions, and hearty chunks of bacon. These potatoes are jam-packed with high-quality toppings that leave you completely stuffed and satisfied. Each loaded baked potato is a full pound of salty, fluffy, chunky heaven, making it well worth the price; trivial matters such as money won't be a bother when you awaken from the food coma you'll undoubtedly experience.
Logan's Roadhouse
Serving up its popular yeast rolls, a notably strong take on Long Island iced tea, and mesquite-grilled steaks since 1991, Logan's Roadhouse is a laid-back chain that can be found across the United States. The restaurant has a relatively large menu, spanning a wide variety of cheat-day-worthy appetizers, tasty burgers, chicken salads, seafood dishes, and even bowls of pasta. So it should come as no surprise that the steakhouse serves both a standard loaded baked potato and a loaded baked sweet potato.
The savory baked potato at Logan's is served with a mound of butter, sour cream, bacon pieces, and a blend of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Customers say this spud comes out perfectly cooked and generously portioned, making it a go-to side order when visiting the restaurant. Meanwhile, the sweet potato oozes with caramel sauce and toasted mini marshmallows, making it far more akin to a dessert than a side dish.
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
If you prefer to wash down your loaded baked potatoes with a pint of ice-cold craft beer, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse should be on your list of places to visit. The chain, which first opened in Southern California in the 1970s, started out by selling pizza. Over the years, BJ's expanded its menu to include burgers, sandwiches, steaks, and tacos, even inventing their signature Pizookie dessert. Among its expansive menu offerings is a baked potato that is absolutely loaded down with toppings.
Big, fluffy, and overall delicious, BJ's loaded baked potato comes covered in melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese with salty pieces of smoked bacon, while butter, sour cream, and fresh green onions are served on the side so you can decide exactly how loaded you want it. The chain may have been awarded over 200 times for its craft beer selection, but we'd argue this delicious spud deserves a shout-out, too.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar
Having spent the last 25 years offering premium steaks, a nice wine list, and excellent service, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar is a go-to restaurant for many diners looking to celebrate a special occasion, share a classy date night, or simply enjoy a meal they won't soon forget.
While many are familiar with its au gratin Fleming's Potatoes, the steakhouse's loaded baked potato is still not to be overlooked. Although some reviewers say it's nothing fancy, featuring the usual toppings like butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and green onions, others opine that it's huge and delicious, featuring a crispy, salty skin that's hard to pass up. Even the menu designates the potato as shareable. All in all, it's a well-rounded choice of side that you can count on tasting great with one of the restaurant's buttery ribeye steaks or a savory seafood dish.
McAlister's Deli
When it comes to potatoes, size does matter. And McAlister's Deli isn't messing around. Aptly called "giant spuds," the baked potatoes served at this restaurant take advantage of the root vegetable's versatility. Five different loaded baked potatoes can be found on its menu, each with a unique and delicious blend of toppings.
Starting with an Idaho russet potato, guests can choose between the Corned Beef Spud topped with corned beef, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing; the Chipotle Chicken and Bacon Spud, which has grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar-jack cheese, chipotle ranch, and green onions; the Black Angus Roast Beef Spud covered in roast beef, red onion, cheddar-jack, and au jus; the Veggie Spud featuring spinach, broccoli, red onions, roasted peppers, and cheese dip; and last but not least, the Spud Max, which is loaded with ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar-jack, green onions, black olives, and a dollop of sour cream.
These potatoes are a meal on their own, and they're done right. Light, fluffy, and gloriously topped, customers come from far and wide specifically for these legendary spuds. "I like baked potatoes, and McAlister's always does the best job," one Tripadvisor reviewer said. "The potato is cooked almost to perfection. Very tasty."
Methodology
To create this list of chain restaurants with the absolute best loaded baked potatoes, we compared each establishment's spud offerings against a variety of factors. First, we looked at the overall public opinion of these baked potatoes by reading online reviews and social media posts. Some restaurants also made the list because they went above and beyond in offering a wider variety of loaded baked potato options, being creative with their toppings, and using high-quality ingredients.
We also took into account how readily available each restaurant is throughout the U.S., and tried to include spuds at a variety of price points to be more comprehensive. Finally, we tested plenty of these potatoes ourselves and included some of our favorites based on the overall quality, flavor, and execution of each. It may be one of the most simple side dishes going, but there is a big difference between a dry, sparsely topped baked potato and one that is lovingly heaped with all the fixings.
