10 Steakhouse Chains That Serve Dry-Aged Steak

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Almost any carnivore will tell you that there's something special about a really good steak, and there's no doubt that going to your favorite steakhouse is an experience to be savored. There are a number of ways you can help make sure you get the best dining experience possible at said steakhouse, and we'd say that it starts with understanding how restaurants prep those steaks.

Most restaurants use the wet-aging method, which is sealing meat in its own juices for between one and three weeks. Some places, however, go above and beyond with dry-aged steaks, and the difference is an important one. Dry-aged steaks age in the open air while being kept in an environment that's carefully controlled. That exposure causes mold to grow, and when these steaks are finally cooked and served, they're more tender and have a much more complex flavor that's sometimes described as a mix of a bitter and nutty earthiness that might be downright weird if you've never had dry-aged steak before.

Dry-aged steak is something that every steak-lover should have at least once, but sadly, there are only a handful of steakhouse chains out there that are serving this particular style of steak. That's kind of a bummer, but it's not all bad news: Some of these chains have a decent number of locations, so while they're mostly the kind of places you'll need to make reservations for — and dig out your nicest clothes for — you might have one right around the corner.