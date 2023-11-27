13 Tips For The Best Dining Experience At A Steakhouse

A good steakhouse experience can be one for the ages — and we don't just mean the ages of the steaks in the meat locker. A steakhouse with a friendly staff, pleasant music, and a menu packed with delicious dishes and bold, beautiful wines can make the average night out at a restaurant anything but. Whether you're a first-time steakhouse diner or a red meat regular, you should know there's more to having a good steakhouse experience than properly cooked meat and a nice wine to go with it (although we must say that is important, too). We talked to some choice experts about steakhouses to get their take on navigating your way to an unforgettable steakhouse meal from beginning to end.

Meet the experts: Daniel Ontiveros, executive chef at Carversteak; Mark Bucher, owner of Medium Rare and founder of Feed the Fridge; Dean Poll, owner of Gallagher's Steakhouse and formerly of Loeb Boathouse; Michael Mina, chef at Bourbon Steak DC and founder of the Mina Group; and Michelle Durpetti, third-generation owner of Gene & Georgetti. From doing your menu and meat research beforehand to knowing what to drink before and during your meal and asking the right questions to your server, we think this is some top-tier, USDA prime knowledge to give you the most delicious and enjoyable steakhouse experience.