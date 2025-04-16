The Secret To Outback's Bloomin' Onion Is What Made McDonald's Original Fries So Good

There's a reason the Bloomin' Onion is one of the most popular dishes at Outback Steakhouse — according to the Outback Steakhouse website, one out of every four appetizers ordered at the steakhouse chain is a Bloomin' Onion, to a tune of more than 8 million a year — and that's because it's delicious. One of the secrets to the Bloomin' Onion's success comes from being fried in beef tallow. McDonald's originally used tallow to make its iconic french fries, with many claiming that was the reason they were so good.

When McDonald's first added french fries to their menu in 1955, they were cooked in beef tallow, a trick that founder Ray Kroc learned from a Chicago hot dog stand he used to frequent. That all changed in 1990, when concerns about cholesterol and animal-based fats caused the chain to switch to vegetable oil instead. Unfortunately, those fries just didn't taste as good (and as it later turns out, may not have had much if any health improvements either from the vegetable oil switch) as those fried in beef tallow.