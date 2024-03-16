We Finally Know Why Outback Steakhouse's Steaks Are So Flavorful

High-end steakhouses have an undeniable charm with their dark wood, thick steaks, deep wine lists, and classic cocktails. Along with all that ambiance, though, comes a hefty price tag. Budget-friendly and ubiquitous steakhouses fill this void by providing quality cuts, convivial confines, and a price point that won't make one feel like they're being raked across the coals. Perhaps the most famous of the bunch is Outback Steakhouse, the nominally antipodean-themed eatery known best for the calorie-dense Bloomin' Onion. But those steaks get top billing, and they certainly do smack with flavor. What's Outback's secret? Tasting Table went to the source to find out.

We spoke to Chef Efrem Cutler, the VP of Research & Development for Outback's parent company Bloomin' Brands. He filled us in on what the company does — and doesn't do — to ensure that the steaks they serve satisfy. A persistent rumor on places like TikTok is that Outback cooks its steaks in beef tallow for a more pronounced flavor, but that's just not the case. "We cook our steaks with butter," says Cutler.

Butter is frequently the fat of choice for steak chefs. While beef tallow may seem like a good choice, it can be redundant as most steaks are already bursting with fat and flavor. Butter offers a round nuttiness that gives further dimension to the savory meat beneath.