The Burger Chain That's Switching To 100% Beef Tallow At All Locations

Earlier this month, Tasting Table praised Buffalo Wild Wings for cooking its fries in old-school beef tallow. Now, according to a press release published on January 16, fellow fast-food chain Steak n Shake is hopping on the tallow train.

If you aren't familiar with it, beef tallow is a flavorful cooking fat made by slowly rendering the fat off of any cut of a steer. Once rendered, the tallow is left at room temperature to firm up and solidify into a butter-like texture. By the end of February 2025, all of Steak n Shake's more than 400 locations will be using 100% all-natural beef tallow to cook its iconic shoestring fries. Previously, the chain had been using vegetable oil. (However, this switch means that Steak n Shake's fries will no longer be accessible to vegetarian fast food fans.)

In October 2024, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, championed an industry-wide switch to beef tallow. As he wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, "People who enjoy a burger with fries on a night out aren't to blame, and Americans should have every right to eat out at a restaurant without being unknowingly poisoned by heavily subsidized seed oils. It's time to Make Frying Oil Tallow Again." Time will tell whether the trend catches on with other burger giants.

