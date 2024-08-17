How To Maximize The Beefy Flavor Of Tallow When Cooking
Beef tallow presents a mildly savory and meaty flavor that gives layers of depth to any dish that's cooked in it. The fat certainly packs more flavor than plain butter or lard, but there are a handful of considerations to maximize its flavor in your home cooking. It's not just about how you render the fat and cook with it but also about what dishes you cook with beef tallow.
"To maximize beef tallow's flavor, you want to be cooking something that will absorb and showcase the flavor, like potatoes and breaded or nut-crusted proteins," says celebrity chef David Burke, who is part of Flavors of the Open presented by Dobel at the U.S. Open. "Beef tallow is good for binding coatings and seasoning in general." To test Burke's suggestions, cook Tasting Table's lemony roasted potatoes recipe and replace the olive oil with beef tallow. For a meaty option, replace the fats in this mustard-crusted rack of lamb recipe or our parmesan-crusted tilapia recipe for the seasonings and breadcrumbs to stick with even more flavor.
Render and season beef tallow to further maximize its flavor
Another important step to get the best flavor with your beef tallow is to render the fat properly. The best method is to use a low temperature so that the fats can be rendered with subtle flavor — patience is key here. Try to render in a large pan over low heat and allow the fats to seep out, and watch for any bubbles. If the rendered fat starts to boil, turn the heat down even more, then continue the process. If you render the fat too fast or at too high of a temperature, the fat might go from tasting decadent to burnt, regardless of what foods you use it on.
To maximize beef tallow's flavor even further, infuse it with other ingredients, like aromatics, herbs, and spices. When the beef tallow is rendered, add dry herbs like rosemary, thyme, or an Italian seasoning blend. You can also sprinkle in salt, black pepper, garlic powder, or onion powder for another subtle touch of flavor. Fresh garlic cloves also work to enhance the flavor. After you have decided on your go-to herbs or spices, allow it to infuse the beef tallow at a low temperature for a couple hours, then strain it out. Now, you're ready for the best uses for beef tallow in your next meal.