How To Make A Restaurant-Worthy Blooming Onion At Home

Of all the amazing steakhouse chain restaurants in the U.S., there's a little something to entice just about anyone's palate. From dedicated omnivores to vegetarians, the one uniting force that brings everyone together around the restaurant table is the blooming onion. An Outback Steakhouse staple — and one that is clearly superior to the "Cactus Blossom" Texas Roadhouse counterpart — the blooming onion has mystified diners as a steadfast, satisfying appetizer. If you've ever wondered if you too could properly slice, batter, and fry a whole onion at home, you'll be pleased to know that you can easily take this pleasing snack right out of its typical restaurant environment and into your home kitchen. All you need are a few handy tips and a desire to get creative.

The most important note is to use the proper equipment, starting with a sharp knife to get the right cuts both safely and efficiently. Following the lead of a restaurant chef, ensure that the knife you're using is a good one. The process of cutting up your onion should take only 16 cuts in total. Start by peeling your onion, then cutting off the bottom to make a flat base on which to rest your onion while cutting. Dividing your onion into quadrants, you must then make three cuts in each of those four sections before turning your onion over and spreading open the pieces. From there, it's a matter of choosing your favorite batter, seasonings, and dipping sauces.