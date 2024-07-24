The Texas Roadhouse Menu Item That Outback Steakhouse Just Does Better

To quote Omar Little from the acclaimed television series "The Wire," "You come at the king, you best not miss." Since the Bloomin' Onion became a hit for Outback Steakhouse in 1988, scores of rivals have attempted to imitate the dish. Chili's tried the Awesome Blossom a few years later in 1990, Lonestar Steakhouse introduced the Texas Rose in 2000, and this year Good Intentions, a St. Petersburg-based vegan restaurant, earned a cease-and-desist from Outback for their Onion Blossom special. If imitation truly is the sincerest form of flattery, Outback should feel honored by the many copycats.

Speaking of copycats, was Outback the first to create the appetizer? No, they were not, but one of their founders may have been in the room where it happened. Tim Gannon, one of the chain's founders, credits his chef and friend Jeff Glowski for the idea. In 1985, the two collaborated on the dish for a contest while working at Russell's Marina Grill in New Orleans. Gannon further developed the idea while launching Outback and the rest is history.

Although... that might not be where it started either. Scotty's Steakhouse in New Jersey claims to have done so in the 1970s, although there is scant evidence to prove it. And the concept of chopping an onion into the shape of a flower has been around since at least the 1940s, so it's entirely possible somebody also fried it before Glowski did.