Dry Aged Your Own Steak? Here's The Best Way To Cook It, According To A Beef Expert

Many steakhouses dry age fine cuts of steak as a badge of flavorful honor. Dry-aged beef is unique because the process sucks moisture out of the meat and disintegrates its enzymes, resulting in an intense, umami-rich palate and an ultra-tender texture. While restaurants often have special dry-aging chambers, you can also dry age your own steak at home.

We already know that the ideal spot to age your steak is your fridge's bottom shelf where it's coldest. But as for what to do once it's aged, we also consulted a steak expert — ambassador for Certified Angus Beef K.C. Gulbro — on the best way to cook dry-aged steak at home. Not only is Gulbro an Angus Beef ambassador, but he's also chef and owner of FoxFire Restaurant and Copper Fox Event Venue, specializing in steak and seafood.

Gulbro says the best way to cook dry-aged steak is "basting the meat in a sauté pan with butter, rosemary, salt, and pepper" because these "will add a layer of flavor that enhances the process." A seasoned butter sauté will make the steak nice and juicy without detracting from its dry-aged flavors, and it'll add another layer of fatty richness.

That said, Gulbro acknowledged that "nothing is better than a grill" for a summertime steak dinner. If you grill your steak, Gulbro cautioned that "dry-aged steaks have less moisture and will cook faster than wet-aged steaks." Fortunately, there are measures you can take to ensure your meat cooks perfectly.